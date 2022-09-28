NFL Teams Defaulting to Philadelphia Eagles Jeff Stoutland When O-Line Help Needed

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles have arguably the best Offensive line in the NFL and while the Talent level is certainly high, don’t discount the impact of position Coach Jeff Stoutland, one of the more highly-regarded assistants in the entire NFL, when it comes to the reasons why.

When the Tennessee Titans lost starting tackle Taylor Lewan for the season with a knee injury and needed a body, they looked to the Eagles’ practice squad and plucked Le’Raven Clark, guaranteeing the Veteran a 53-man roster spot for at least three weeks .

.

