NFL teams are embracing risk more than ever before

The wary, conservative ol’ NFL now blesses risk takers. The Los Angeles Rams, so bold that General Manager Les Snead put “F— them picks” on a T-shirt, are the reigning Super Bowl champions. And this season, the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills are the current No. 1 seeds partly because they abandoned caution and made aggressive trades to acquire top-flight wide receivers.

Then again, the NFL still honors its long-standing tradition of cursing aggressive teams. If the season ended today, three of the projected top five picks in the draft would be selections that franchises traded. The Denver Broncos (3-10) would Surrender the No. 2 pick to the Seattle Seahawks as part of their shockingly disastrous trade for Russell Wilson. The Rams (4-9) would Surrender the No. 4 pick to the Detroit Lions, a Leftover obligation from the Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff swap that helped the Rams win the Super Bowl. And the New Orleans Saints (4-9) would hand over the No. 5 pick to Philadelphia, a crazy consequence of a draft-day trade in April in which the Eagles dealt two top-20 selections to the Saints.

In today’s NFL landscape, there is no best practice to assess risk. It’s a stark contrast from not even five years ago when teams widely accepted just two methods to construct a roster. There was the right way: Patient, meticulous, draft-based decision-making. And there was the Desperate way: Every other method, especially if it required spending too much in free agency or tossing away significant draft capital.

Now, as more teams ditch uniformity, the game is wilder and more dramatic. Lopsided beliefs of right and wrong have morphed into a balanced debate between traditional and modern. Both approaches can work. And both can get general managers fired.

The 2022 season has offered the most fascinating ideological warfare. The Miami Dolphins wouldn’t be in a position to make the Playoffs without trading five draft picks to the Kansas City Chiefs for Speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill — and then giving him a record extension that makes him the league’s first wideout making $30 million a season. And the Eagles wouldn’t have the league’s best record without making a trade to get AJ Brown from the Tennessee Titans, a run-heavy team that chose not to reward the receiver with a $100 million contract. But in the same draft, the Eagles — who had accumulated three first-round selections — also made a long-term decision, with a deal centered around swapping their No. 16 and 19 Picks for the Saints’ No. 18 picks and a 2023 first rounder. The Gamble turned into a windfall: No. 18 was folded into the Brown trade, and because of the Saints’ struggles this season, the Eagles may add a top-five 2023 draft pick to a team that could win the Super Bowl.

On the other hand, the Las Vegas Raiders dealt their first and second round picks in April to Green Bay to acquire and sign receiver Davante Adams, but they’ve regressed from a playoff team last year to one of this season’s biggest disappointments.

Then there are the Broncos, who made the most celebrated acquisition of the offseason when they went all in for Wilson. It has turned out to be a train wreck that no one could have predicted, and while many factors have contributed to the failure, Wilson has struggled so mightily that it’s hard to imagine Denver salvaging the commitment it has made to the quarterback, which includes a $245 million extension that it can’t realistically wiggle out of until 2027.

It’s a deal that could result in George Paton being fired as the general manager, but Let’s be honest: At least a half dozen NFL teams would have made that trade — and probably would have given up more assets to Seattle — if Wilson hadn’t been fixated on Denver. After Peyton Manning retired, the Broncos searched for six years for a new franchise quarterback. They seemed to be a quarterback away from contention, and given a chance to get one, they pounced. And the move could set them back another five years. Perhaps they misevaluated how Wilson would perform outside of the Seahawks’ system, or perhaps they were so blinded by need that they ignored signs that Wilson was already past his prime. Perhaps there is a fix that can minimize the damage, but the Broncos won’t come close to realizing the promise they once had.

Paton is on the hot seat for experiencing bad luck with what seemed like a safe risk. But the lesson isn’t to stop being aggressive. The Titans, who lead the AFC South and should make the Playoffs for the fourth straight season, just fired their general manager, Jon Robinson. In explaining her decision, Tennessee owner Amy Adams Strunk said Robinson wasn’t fired for dealing Brown, but she also revealed that she played no role in the decision to deal the receiver. With a textbook roster management style, Robinson had led the Titans to six straight winning seasons, and he was nearing a fifth playoff berth. But consistency wasn’t enough.

It was an indication of how the league might be changing. The draft will always be the foundation of strong rosters. And sustained success will always be more desirable than random win-now attempts because the heavy injury attrition in football can make any short-term plan seem reckless. But the more aggressive Franchises succeed, the more the needle moves away from conservatism.

The failures are inevitable, but they aren’t the Ghost stories that they used to be. Team Builders are having to answer for being passive now, too. More team-building styles create more options, and with greater player and asset movement, there is more opportunity to disentangle quickly from mistakes. Risk begets risk.

When there is one dominant standard, it’s easier for Franchises to disguise their inaction and complacency as an attempt to follow the only thing that works. Teams have gotten away with that con for years. Now, they have to read their situations better.

Because the NFL is structured for parity, the concept of a five-year plan has never been an apt representation of how football teams progress, but meandering organizations often have used that concept to inspire fan patience and obscure their ineffectiveness. It may take five years to create a Championship team; it only takes a couple to build a viable contender with growth potential.

Then comes the pressure to finish. Completing the task requires something different from every team. The Rams showed a more Flamboyant way, shunning the top of the draft to make deals for players such as Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller. They once made a Monster trade to move up and draft Goff, only to make a Monster trade several years later to upgrade to Stafford. Now, it’s catching up to them, and losing a top-five pick will hurt an aging team. But they wouldn’t have won a Championship without Stafford. When they get down, they can look at their rings. Then, when this terrible season ends, they’ll probably keep doing the same thing because they’re jostling for attention in LA, and they still have top-end Veteran Talent to justify big, short-term swings.

The Rams are different from the Bills, who are aggressive within reason and operate in a small market in which every decision counts. In 2020, Buffalo traded a first-round pick to Minnesota for receiver Stefon Diggs, who has helped their offense and quarterback Josh Allen reach a new level. But the Vikings used that pick on Justin Jefferson, who may be the most gifted wideout in the league. It might prove to be one of the craziest win-win trades in sports history, and it provides an ideal illustration of today’s NFL.