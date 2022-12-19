NFL teams amazingly 1-12 in games after playing 49ers week prior

Facing off against the 49ers will take its toll on just about every team in the league.

San Francisco’s hard-hitting defense is one of, if not the best in the league, while the offense is riddled with explosive weapons that fight for every extra yard possible.

Facing off against the 49ers appears to have a lasting effect, as ESPN’s Trey Wingo pointed out on Twitter.

What happened to the @Buccaneers shouldnâ€™t surprise anyone. Itâ€™s what happens the game after you play the @49ers. This season teams the game after they play San Fran are 1-12 on the season. Niners beat you up — Trey Wingo (@wingoz) December 19, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the latest victims of the post-49ers curse. After San Francisco’s 35-7 beatdown of Tom Brady and the Bucs last Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, Tampa Bay lost 34-23 to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Unsurprisingly, the only team to win after facing off against the 49ers in its previous game was the Kansas City Chiefs, who, after a bye in Week 8, secured a 20-17 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 9.

After the 49ers’ division-clinching 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday at Lumen Field, Seattle will face off against Kansas City next Saturday, which very well could result in another post-49ers loss.

