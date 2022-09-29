NFL Team Reportedly Held Players-Only Meeting After Brutal Start To Season

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight’s game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a brutal start to the 2022 season after most thought they would be able to compete for a playoff spot.

New head Coach Josh McDaniels is still in search of his first win as the Raiders have lost all three games by a combined 13 points. Following the team’s latest loss, there were reportedly a few important meetings that took place.

McDaniels reportedly met with owner Mark Davis, while the rest of the team reportedly held a players-only meeting.

Here’s more, via Pro Football Network:

New Coach Josh McDaniels — determined to install his shared vision for how to run a football team along with his friend, general manager Dave Ziegler, after their success with the New England Patriots — met privately with owner Mark Davis following the game. But that’s not all. Players, led by Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby, veteran quarterback Derek Carr, and other team leaders, held a players’ only meeting, according to league sources.

If the Raiders want to make the Playoffs this season it starts with a Pivotal Divisional contest against the Denver Broncos this weekend.

Can the Raiders win?