NFL Team Reportedly Held Players-Only Meeting After Brutal Start To Season

A side view of Allegiant Stadium field, home of the Raiders.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight’s game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a brutal start to the 2022 season after most thought they would be able to compete for a playoff spot.

New head Coach Josh McDaniels is still in search of his first win as the Raiders have lost all three games by a combined 13 points. Following the team’s latest loss, there were reportedly a few important meetings that took place.

