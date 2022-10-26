NFL team rankings, ill-fated QB trades, notes from league meetings

Comment on this story Comment

At the time, most of them seemed like good ideas. Okay, well, social media of them did. The big quarterback moves in the offseason included the Denver Broncos trading for Russell Wilson, the Cleveland Browns trading for Deshaun Watson, the Washington Commanders trading for Carson Wentz, the Indianapolis Colts trading for Matt Ryan and the Carolina Panthers trading for Baker Mayfield.

It has been so far, so not-very-good-at-all.

Watson is suspended. Wilson, Wentz, Ryan and Mayfield are injured. Ryan is not expected to regain his starting job in Indianapolis even after his shoulder injury heals; Colts Coach Frank Reich announced Monday that Sam Ehlinger is slated to be the starter for the remainder of the season. Whether Wentz and Mayfield eventually return to starter status remains to be seen, with fill-in starters Taylor Heinicke of the Commanders and PJ Walker of the Panthers coming off surprising victories Sunday.

The five teams that added quarterbacks in the trades have a combined record of 12-22-1. The Panthers already fired Matt Rhule as their coach. Some wonder whether the Broncos could be the next team to make an in-season coaching switch, moving away from Nathaniel Hackett. Wilson has been plagued by shoulder and hamstring injuries and has looked nothing like the quarterback he was for a decade with the Seattle Seahawks, even after Denver followed the blockbuster trade in March by signing him last month to a five-year, $245 million contract extension.

The Browns are 2-5 with Jacoby Brissett starting while Watson serves his 11-game suspension under the personal conduct policy. They could be irrelevant, at least on the field, by the time Watson is eligible to play in a Dec. 4 game in Houston against his former team, the Texans. The Browns have faced sharp criticism for trading for Watson despite allegations of sexual misconduct — which he has repeatedly denied — made in more than two dozen civil lawsuits filed by women, and for signing him to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.

What to know from NFL Week 7: Tom Brady and the Bucs are having a bad time

Some of the ill-fated quarterback movement resulted directly from the Watson trade. Watson displaced Mayfield in Cleveland. Ryan left Atlanta, where he won a league MVP award and orchestrated a Super Bowl appearance, after the Falcons tried but failed to trade for Watson.

But now the Colts, by essentially discarding Ryan, already are moving on to their fifth starter in four seasons — from Brissett in 2019 to Philip Rivers in 2020 to Wentz in 2021 to Ryan followed by Ehlinger this season — since Andrew Luck Retired abruptly just before the 2019 season.

If you don’t have a franchise quarterback in the NFL, you must do all that you can to try to get one. But as the buyer-beware quarterback moves of the offseason demonstrate, if there’s a quarterback another team is willing to trade to you, there’s probably a reason for that.

They’re unbeaten, and they return from their bye to play five straight opponents currently with non-winning records: the Steelers, Texans, Commanders, Colts and Packers. The issue for the Bills as they prepare to face the Packers at home Sunday night will be avoiding overconfidence. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs showed the 49ers on Sunday what an actual contender looks like. The bye week is done for the Vikings, and the games get bigger from here. Will Kirk Cousins ​​be up to the task? Their 6-1 start has been unbelievable. A difficult game looms Sunday in Seattle, and the Giants must patch together their offensive line in the absence of rookie tackle Evan Neal.

Leftovers from league meetings

The major developments at last week’s Quarterly league meetings in New York were Colts owner Jim Irsay saying he believes NFL team owners should give serious consideration to voting to remove Daniel Snyder from ownership of the Commanders, Commissioner Roger Goodell saying Watson has complied thus far with all the terms of his suspension, the owners unanimously ratifying a plan to divide payment of the NFL’s $790 million Settlement last year with St. Louis over the Rams’ relocation to Southern California in 2016 and the owners resolving to complete a contract extension with Goodell.

But plenty else was said. Here are some leftovers.

Roughing-the-passer calls are unlikely to become reviewable. Falcons President Rich McKay, the chairman of the NFL’s competition committee, said the panel remains wary of making a judgment call such as roughing the passer reviewable by instant replay.

“When you decide to review subjective fouls, then you’re going to have subjective eyes on something that’s already been looked at,” McKay said. “We’re not going to all agree on what that decision is, even in the second instance, for sure. So then you have to decide: What’s the standard? … I’m not saying it’s impossible. But it’s certainly a major, major change. And the one time we made the change, I think I went into the season with a full head of hair. And this is what I got.”

That came, of course, with the failed one-year experiment that made pass interference reviewable in 2019.

“We didn’t get it right,” McKay said. “It doesn’t mean we can’t go back and look at it again. … But you’re going to have to look at the whole system, and you’re going to have to make sure that you know what you want to achieve.”

Any proposal by a team to make roughing the passer reviewable would come in the offseason. In the meantime, the league reiterated that it will not back off on its enforcement of such a player-safety rule, even with the recent controversial calls.

“The game is not softer,” Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, said. “It’s a different game. It’s a Safer game. … Everyone knows if your quarterback is not healthy, you don’t have a chance to win. … We’re not changing the philosophy around it, around that call.”

Scoring is down, but it’s not that much of a worry. McKay said he’s not overly concerned at this point about the early-season sluggishness, with an average of 43.4 total points per game.

“At 42-something [or] 43, are we worried about that right now? Well, I’m not,” McKay said. “But I think if you get to the end of the year [and] it’s 41, then you want to go back and take a look at what happened here, how did this number get there? Because we’re always going to make adjustments because we do want points to be in that sweet zone, which to us is 43 to 46 [or] 47.”

Said Vincent: “Teams are in the red zone. They’re not punching it in. They’re kicking field goals. … So we’ll continue to monitor that.”

Doctors are probably more cautious with concussions. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, acknowledged that Doctors involved in evaluating players under the league’s Protocols probably are being more cautious because of the intense scrutiny on the case of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Sills made his comment while responding to a question about Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater being removed from a game and placed in the concussion protocols after spotters concluded that he Stumbled after a hit.

“Are people being more cautious and conservative now? Sorrow. That’s a natural human reaction,” Sills said. “As we said, we want to be conservative with our concussion protocol. … We’ll continue to be conservative. But it’s a natural reaction to take these changes and apply them in a really conservative manner.”

The Black Friday game could be here to stay. Goodell and other league officials said they expect the NFL to continue scheduling a game on the Friday after Thanksgiving, after such a game is played for the first time next year and carried by Amazon Prime.

“I would call that entire weekend a football weekend,” Goodell said. “We think there’s room for the NFL on Friday. And we’re excited about it…. We have not made a commitment beyond ’23. But certainly we don’t do things normally for [only] one year.”

Colts’ Jim Irsay: Removing Daniel Snyder merits ‘serious consideration’

Goodell and Brian Rolapp, the NFL’s chief media and business officer, said they expect the league to complete a new deal for its Sunday Ticket package by the end of the year.

“We have a lot of choices,” Goodell said.

Super Bowl week schedule will be back to normal. Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s executive vice president of club business and league events, said he expects the schedule to be back to a non-pandemic-adjusted routine, with the two participating teams spending the entire week on-site in the Phoenix area in February.