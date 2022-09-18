NFL Team Doctor Reportedly Being Sued By Former Quarterback

A general view of SoFi Stadium for a Chargers-Raiders game.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: A general view of the field before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on October 04, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

As the Los Angeles Chargers face an injury to their current star quarterback, a former starting signal-caller is suing the team doctor.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Tyrod has filed a lawsuit against David S. Gazzaniga and the practice he runs, the Newport Orthopedic Institute, for medical malpractice.

