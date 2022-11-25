NFL Suspends Packers Rookie Sean Rhyan

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Suspended by the NFL on Friday, Green Bay Packers rookie offensive lineman Sean Rhyan’s season has gone from bad to worse.

Or, perhaps, from bad to over.

The league suspended Rhyan for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. According to the league, Rhyan is eligible to return to the 53-man roster on Monday, Jan. 9. That’s the day after the regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions.

Assuming the Packers don’t reach the playoffs, the suspension means Rhyan’s rookie season will have ended with him playing just one snap – special teams at Detroit on Nov. 6. They didn’t play in Week 1, then there was a gameday inactive each of the next five weeks.

