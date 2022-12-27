NFL suspends Broncos’ Randy Gregory, Rams’ Oday Aboushi for postgame altercation after Christmas Day game

The NFL announced Monday that Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams Offensive lineman Oday Aboushi have been suspended one game without pay for their roles in a postgame fight after Sunday’s game. The altercation occurred as players met to exchange handshakes after the Rams’ 51-14 win at SoFi Stadium. Both players can appeal and Gregory has announced he will be appealing.

Here is a look at what went down after the Week 16 game:

It looked like Gregory hit Aboushi in the helmet, appearing to upset Aboushi and causing him to retaliate with a shove. They were then separated.

Afterwards, Gregory admitted to hitting Aboushi. “If you want to know if I hit him in the mouth, I did,” he said (via 9News). And I got one back.”

On Monday evening, Gregory released a statement apologizing for his actions (via NFL Media):

“Dear Broncos country, I would like to thank my amazing teammates, staff, and fans who have supported me throughout this frustrating season. I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize for my actions yesterday. The game was full of emotion and disappointment , and was not a reflection of my character. My goal is to finish out this season strong, play with pride and be part of the solution and not the problem going forward. Thank you.”

NFL VP of football operations Jon Runyan wrote a letter to Gregory and Aboushi warning them of the injury their actions could have caused and explaining how it is not in line with what is expected of them from the league.

“As you were walking toward a group of teammates, coaches, and media, you both stopped and swung at each other’s head and/or neck,” the letter stated (via NFL.com). “Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

If the players do appeal and win that appeal, they will be eligible to return to their respective teams on Monday, Jan. 2. The Broncos next play the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 1, while the Rams take on the Los Angeles Chargers on the same day.