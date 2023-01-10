NFL Super Wild-Card Weekend odds: Lines for every playoff Matchup

The NFL Playoffs are finally here!

Top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, both 14-3, get a well-deserved weekend off as the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend will be held this upcoming Saturday through Monday.

And there’s an intriguing first-round matchup as the Dallas Cowboys play on the road against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. The Cowboys are seeking their sixth Super Bowl title but their first since the 1995 season. Brady is after his eighth Super Bowl title.

From a betting perspective, the Bills are the largest favorites for the opening weekend of the playoffs. Here’s everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Super Wild Card Weekend — the point spread, Moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Well. 7 Seattle Seahawks (9-8) at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers (13-4), 4:35 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App

Point spread: 49ers -10 (49ers favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Seahawks +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Seahawks, with an assist from the Detroit Lions (who eliminated Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers), were the final team to wrap up a playoff berth.

Quarterback Geno Smith and the Seahawks were the surprise team of the first half of the season, bolting to a 6-3 record. Seattle slumped by losing five of its next six games but rebounded to close out the regular season with two wins. The Seahawks are in the postseason for the first time since the 2020 season.

Quick: Name the hottest team Entering the playoffs? It’s the 49ers, who are on a 10-game winning streak and won the NFC West Division for the first time since 2019.

The 49ers have thrived despite losing their top two quarterbacks to injuries and relying on Rookie Brock Purdy, the final pick of the NFL Draft.

With injuries at the skill positions, San Francisco pulled off a blockbuster trade for Carolina’s versatile running back Christian McCaffrey in October. The 49ers started that winning streak in the second game after the trade.

McCaffrey finished third in the NFL in yards from scrimmage (1,139 rushing, 741 receiving). They led NFL running backs in receiving yards.

Don’t forget about San Francisco’s defense. Defensive end Nick Bosa and the 49ers allowed the fewest points per game this season (16.3).

Well. 5 Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) at No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8), 8:15 p.m., NBC

Point spread: Chargers -1.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Jaguars +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

The Jaguars shook off a five-game losing streak to win their last five regular-season games and six of their last seven to claim the AFC South Division title. Six of Jacksonville’s losses this season were by one score.

It’s a rare playoff berth for Jacksonville, which last appeared in the postseason after the 2017 season. Before that, the Jaguars’ previous playoff appearance came after the 2007 season.

The Chargers will be looking to avenge the 38-10 home loss to the Jaguars on Sept. 25. Their last four losses were all by one score.

Los Angeles is in the postseason for the first time since the 2018 season. A four-game win streak starting Dec. 1 helped push the Bolts into the postseason. Quarterback Justin Herbert finished second in the NFL in passing yards (4,739).

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Well. 7 Miami Dolphins (9-8) at No. 2 Buffalo Bills (13-3), 1:05 p.m., CBS

Point spread: Bills -10.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Bills -556 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.80 total); Dolphins +375 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

The AFC East rivals make it up in the first round after the teams split during the regular season. Miami won 21-19 in Week 3 and Buffalo won 32-29 in Week 15. The Dolphins lead the all-time series, which dates to 1966, 62-55-1 but the Bills have won eight of the past nine.

The Dolphins are beat up heading into the postseason. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion protocol) and backup Teddy Bridgewater (knee) are injured and their status for the Bills game is unknown.

Miami snapped a five-game losing skid to win the regular-season finale and qualify for the playoffs.

The Bills enter on a seven-game win streak after a two-game skid dropped their record to 6-3. Buffalo had scored 32 or more points in its last three games.

Well. 6 New York Giants (9-7-1) at No. 3 Minnesota Vikings (13-4), 4:40 pm, FOX and FOX Sports App

Point spread: Vikings -3 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Giants +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

There shouldn’t be many surprises when New York and Minnesota meet for the second time in three weeks. The Vikings beat the Giants 27-24 on Greg Joseph’s career-best 61-yard field goal on Christmas Eve.

The Vikings lead the all-time series 18-12, winning the past four contests.

The Giants sat all but three starters and the Vikings pulled some of their starters at Halftime last week.

Quarterback Daniel Jones had a breakout season, posting career-bests in passing yards (3,205), rushing yards (708), rushing touchdowns (seven) and completion percentage (67.2) and a career-low five interceptions.

New York should be bolstered by the return of safety Xavier McKinney and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who both missed the first contest against the Vikings.

Minnesota won 13 games but only two wins – in the season opener and in the finale – were by more than one score. And get this – the Vikings went 13-4 but gave up more points (427) than they scored (424).

The Giants need to find a way to do something few teams did this season – stop Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson, the favorite target of QB Kirk Cousins. Jefferson had 12 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown in the first meeting.

Well. 6 Baltimore Ravens (10-7) at No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals (12-4), 8:15 p.m., NBC

Point spread: Bengals -6 (Bengals favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Ravens cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Ravens +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Due to the playoff seeding procedure, the Ravens and Bengals will meet after playing Sunday in Cincinnati. The Bengals won that game 27-16, but Baltimore rested several key players and started its third-string quarterback.

The Ravens and Bengals have one of the most even rivalries in the NFL, with Baltimore winning 28 times, Cincinnati 26 times. They have split the past six meetings.

All eyes are on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who sat out the final five games with a knee injury. An official injury report will be released Wednesday. Including the game the 2019 NFL MVP left with the knee injury, the Ravens scored 17 or fewer points in all six games.

The Bengals are out to prove last season’s Super Bowl appearance wasn’t a fluke. After an 0-2 start, the Bengals recovered and won their final eight games of the regular season (the Jan. 2 game against Buffalo was canceled after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field).

Cincinnati’s offense features quarterback Joe Burrow, who finished fifth in passing yards (4,475) and tied for second in TD passes (35, a career high).

MONDAY’S GAME

Well. 5 Dallas Cowboys (12-5) at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9), 8:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN

Point spread: Cowboys -3 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Buccaneers +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Dallas is seeking its sixth Super Bowl championship. Tom Brady is seeking his record eighth Super Bowl trophy. Only one will still be in contention for that after Monday night’s showdown.

The Cowboys are playing on the road despite having four more wins than the Buccaneers, who earned the home game by winning the NFC South Division.

Dallas opened the season with a 19-3 win over Tampa Bay on Sept. 11. The Cowboys did not lose consecutive games this season and twice won four in a row.

Cowboys third-year receiver CeeDee Lamb had a breakout season with 107 catches, 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns, all career bests. He produced 67 first downs on his 107 catches.

Another breakout player was fourth-year running back Tony Pollard, who supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as Dallas’ top rusher. Pollard ran for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns (both career bests) while Elliott ran for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Brady, 45, continues to defy Logic and Father Time. Brady was third in the NFL in passing yards (4,694) and threw only nine interceptions, the fewest among QBs with at least 310 attempts.

Brady threw to a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in Mike Evans (1,124, six touchdowns) and Chris Godwin (1,023, three)

