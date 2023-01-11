NFL Super Wild Card Weekend injury report: Dolphins rule Tua Tagovailoa out; Lamar Jackson Misses practice

The NFL is gearing up for the opening weekend of the 2023 playoffs. Beginning Saturday, there will be three straight days of postseason football for us to enjoy as 12 Clubs try to Survive and make it to the Divisional round.

As has been the case throughout the season, injuries will be one of the main storylines of this opening postseason slate, particularly at the quarterback position. One team has already ruled out its starting signal-caller for this weekend, and another looks like he may also be on the outside looking in on the playoff action. As these Clubs begin the week of practice, Let’s take stock of where they each stand on the injury front.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Dolphins head Coach Mike McDaniel told Reporters on Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) has still not been cleared by Doctors and won’t play this weekend. Naturally, he did not participate in practice on Wednesday, nor did tackle Terron Armstead (toe, pec, knee, hip), linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle, hand), Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (hand), tackle Kendall Lamm (ankle), running back Raheem Mostert (thumb) and tackle Brandon Shell (knee, ankle). Linebacker Melvin Ingram also missed practice but was merely given a rest day. Meanwhile, Teddy Bridgewater (knee, finger) was limited. They backed up Skylar Thompson in Week 18, but the rookie is expected to start with Tagovailoa still out. Fullback Alec Ingold (thumb), linebacker Jaelan Phillips (toe, wrist), receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle), receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip, groin) and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (illness) were also limited.

Jordan Phillips was the Lone Bills player missing from practice due to injury as the defensive tackle deals with a shoulder ailment. Safety Jordan Poyer and guard Rodger Saffold were both given rest days. Wideout Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) was limited, while quarterback Josh Allen (ankle, right elbow) and corner Cam Lewis (forearm) were listed on the injury report, but were full participants.

New York had perfect attendance at practice on Wednesday, which included defensive back Xavier McKinney, who was a full participant. Meanwhile, Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (back), defensive back Adoree’ Jackson (knee), linebacker Azeez Ojulari (ankle), defensive back Jason Pinnock (shoulder) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) were all limited.

Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Wednesday as Baltimore begins its on-field preparations for the start of the postseason. Jackson has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in Week 13 against Denver. Running back Gus Edwards (concussion), long snapper Nick Moore (illness) and corner Brandon Stephen (illness) also did not practice due to injury. Corner Marlon Humphrey (shoulder), quarterback Tyler Huntley (right shoulder, wrist) and corner Marcus Peters (calf) were all limited. Meanwhile, defensive end Calais Campbell, linebacker Justin Houston, linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, guard Ben Powers and tackle Ronnie Stanley were all given rest days.

Cincinnati was missing wideout Tee Higgins (illness) and guard Alex Cappa (ankle) from practice to begin the week. Meanwhile, corner Cam Taylor-Britt (groin) was limited.