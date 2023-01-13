NFL Super Wild Card Weekend injuries: Lamar Jackson, Mike Williams ruled out, 49ers getting healthier

The NFL Playoffs are here, and it’s time to figure out who is for real and who isn’t. All 14 teams are 0-0 at this point, but one thing our playoff contenders unfortunately can’t wipe clean are their injury reports. Some teams like the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens limped into the postseason with quarterback issues, while others like the Los Angeles Chargers could be missing a couple of playmakers.

Below, we will break down the final injury reports for Super Wild Card Weekend. Who’s in? Who’s out? Who’s trending in the right direction? This is your one-stop shop for everything injury related in the NFL this week.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Seahawks safety Ryan Neal will be back on the field this weekend after missing the last three games with a knee injury. Haynes and Crawford both missed all three practice sessions this week. Dallas and Harris were limited participants on Thursday.

The 49ers’ injury report is more of a positive than a negative. Star defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) was a limited participant on Tuesday and Wednesday, but carries no injury designation into this weekend. The same goes for defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (back) and running back Christian McCaffrey (knee), who were limited earlier in the week.

Chargers star wideout Mike Williams was originally listed as questionable to play this week after not practicing at all due to his back injury, but his status was changed to “out” Friday. Williams was injured in the meaningless regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos, which is not exactly a great look for head coach Brandon Staley. Per NFL Mediaafter an initial X-ray and MRI came back negative, Williams underwent further testing, which revealed a fracture in his back. ESPN reports that Williams is expected to miss 2-3 weeks, so LA will have to make a Super Bowl run to see Williams again this season.

Lawrence is still dealing with the toe injury he suffered against the Detroit Lions earlier this season. While he’s listed as questionable, you can expect he will suit up on Saturday. The quarterback was listed as a limited participant all week. Agnew is Jacksonville’s versatile returner/offensive weapon. He was a limited participant in practice all week, and officially listed as questionable. The same goes for star Offensive guard Scherff, who has been dealing with an abdomen issue.

The Dolphins are banged-up Entering the postseason, and it will again be Skylar Thompson under center instead of Tagovailoa or Bridgewater. Apart from quarterback, Offensive tackle is a worrisome spot as well, as Armstead, Lamm and Shell are questionable to play. Shell missed practice all week. Chubb is another player to keep an eye on, as he missed practice on Wednesday, but returned on Thursday and Friday as a limited participant. He’s officially questionable to play. Mostert will be inactive after breaking his thumb.

McKenzie and Phillips are questionable to play this weekend, but neither practiced at all on Thursday or Friday. McKenzie was limited on Wednesday. Star quarterback Josh Allen was listed on the injury report with ankle and right elbow issues, but he was a full participant in all three practice sessions.

The Giants are healthy, as no players carry a game designation into this weekend. For the Vikings, Dantzler is questionable to play after missing practice all week due to an ankle injury and personal matter, while Smith is questionable with a knee injury, but he was a limited participant all week. Nwangwu popped up on the injury report Friday with an illness. He is questionable as well.

Jackson has officially been ruled out for the Ravens, as he once again missed practice all week with his knee injury. Huntley is expected to start in his place, and he was a full participant in practice on Friday. However, he is officially listed as questionable. Stephens was hospitalized last week after becoming acutely ill. He will be inactive this weekend.

Cincy won’t have Cappa in the wild-card round, as he injured his ankle last week vs. the Ravens. Wide receiver Tee Higgins missed practice on Wednesday with an illness, but he carries no designation into this weekend.

Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence was again a limited participant in practice Friday with a foot injury, as was Offensive tackle Tyron Smith with his knee injury. Cornerback Trayvon Mullen missed practice with an illness.

For the Buccaneers, Offensive guard Nick Leverett was the only player who missed practice Friday due to knee and shoulder issues. Center Robert Hainsey was limited with a hamstring injury, while tight end Kyle Rudolph and defensive back Logan Ryan were limited with knee injuries. Nose tackle Vita Vea was also a limited participant with a calf injury.