NFL Sunday Week 6: Game times, broadcast info, live tracker, stats, results and more

After two weeks of London games, the NFL’s Sunday Slate Returns its more familiar schedule albeit with the addition of bye weeks for the first time this season. The Bills, Eagles, Rams and Vikings each have the week off, meaning two fewer games on Sunday.

In the early window, markets without a local game on FOX will see the New York Jets visit the Green Bay Packers, while on CBS markets without a local game in the window will see the Baltimore Ravens visit the New York Giants.

There are just three games in the late window and CBS airs the marquee Bills at Chiefs Matchup from coast-to-coast. Over on FOX, viewers in metro New Orleans, Jacksonville, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Boston will get Panthers at Rams, in addition to those teams’ local markets.

The SNF nightcap on NBC features an NFC East Grudge match between the undefeated Eagles and a returning Dak Prescott suiting up for the Cowboys.

Sunday’s early Slate

Bengals at Saints, 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live stats

Ravens at Giants, 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live stats

Jaguars at Colts, 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live stats

Patriots at Browns, 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live stats

Vikings at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live stats

Jets at Packers, 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live stats

49ers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live stats

Buccaneers at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live stats

Sunday’s late Slate

Bills at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Cardinals at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Panthers at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Sunday Night Football

Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC