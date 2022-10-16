NFL Sunday Week 6: Game times, broadcast info, live tracker, stats, results and more
After two weeks of London games, the NFL’s Sunday Slate Returns its more familiar schedule albeit with the addition of bye weeks for the first time this season. The Bills, Eagles, Rams and Vikings each have the week off, meaning two fewer games on Sunday.
In the early window, markets without a local game on FOX will see the New York Jets visit the Green Bay Packers, while on CBS markets without a local game in the window will see the Baltimore Ravens visit the New York Giants.
There are just three games in the late window and CBS airs the marquee Bills at Chiefs Matchup from coast-to-coast. Over on FOX, viewers in metro New Orleans, Jacksonville, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Boston will get Panthers at Rams, in addition to those teams’ local markets.
The SNF nightcap on NBC features an NFC East Grudge match between the undefeated Eagles and a returning Dak Prescott suiting up for the Cowboys.
Sunday’s early Slate
Bengals at Saints, 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live stats
Ravens at Giants, 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live stats
Jaguars at Colts, 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live stats
Patriots at Browns, 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live stats
Vikings at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live stats
Jets at Packers, 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live stats
49ers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live stats
Buccaneers at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live stats
Sunday’s late Slate
Bills at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Cardinals at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX
Panthers at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX
Sunday Night Football
Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC