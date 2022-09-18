NFL Sunday Ticket is down and NFL fans are not happy

As Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season got underway, football fans settled in for a long afternoon of watching the NFL.

Those trying to watch games through DirecTV Sunday Ticket, however, were left wanting more.

The satellite service’s premier football package Sunday Ticket struggles with server outages, leaving fans in the dark as the games wore on into the afternoon.

As you can imagine, fans were anything but happy.

The server struggles come as the Sunday Ticket package may be moving to a new home for the 2023 season. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell indicated this summer that the package would be moving to a streaming service for the next season.

In addition, the struggles this Sunday come in the wake of the first Thursday Night Football production from Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service provided coverage for Thursday night’s Tilt between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs, and the variety of camera angles — including live All-22 — was largely praised by fans, once they found out how to watch the game.

So, as you might expect, there were calls for Amazon to take over Sunday Ticket on social media:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button