NFL Sunday primer: Jets and Giants are actually in the playoff hunt

Comment on this story Comment

They share the mantle of being the NFL’s New York franchises. They share a stadium off Exit 16W on the New Jersey Turnpike. And this season, they are sharing the experience of on-field success. The Jets and Giants will play significant games in Week 8. Yes, the two New York City teams actually matter in this NFL season.

They have a combined record of 11-3 as the Jets prepare to host the New England Patriots in an early-afternoon game Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, followed by the Giants playing a late-afternoon game at Seattle. Both teams are actually jockeying for playoff positioning as the second month of the regular season closes.

It felt like the same old hopeless Jets when second-year quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury on a scramble in the preseason opener. It seemed like meaningless, overly optimistic coach-speak when Robert Saleh said in September: “We’re all taking Receipts on all the people who continually mock and say that we [aren’t] going to do anything. I’m taking Receipts and I’m going to be more than happy to share them with all of y’all when it’s all said and done.”

But Saleh’s confidence has been justified, at least to this point. Wilson made his season debut in Week 4 as the Jets began a four-game winning streak that followed their 1-2 start.

What’s different about these Jets? They actually have good players.

It is the Patriots, not the Jets, who are trying to find their way as this game arrives. The Patriots, at 3-4, are the only AFC East team with a losing record. They’re coming off a 33-14 defeat at home Monday night to the Chicago Bears, and they have quarterback issues.

Mac Jones is expected to make his second straight start since returning from a high ankle sprain. The Patriots have to hope it goes far better than it did Monday, when Jones threw an early interception and was replaced after three Offensive series by Rookie Bailey Zappe. The home crowd had been clamoring for the switch by chanting Zappe’s name and it had the feeling of a quarterback succession in the making when Zappe led the Patriots to a pair of quick touchdowns. But things came undone from there and, at least for now, Coach Bill Belichick is sticking with Jones as the starter.

Even so, this feels very much like a milestone game for the Jets. They’ve lost 12 straight matchups with the Patriots.

The Jets have the NFL’s longest active playoff drought, at 11 seasons. They have not reached the postseason since making consecutive appearances in the AFC Championship game in the 2009 and 2010 seasons, with Rex Ryan as their coach and Mark Sanchez as their quarterback.

And now the Jets must play without standout Rookie running back Breece Hall and right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker, who suffered season-ending injuries during last Sunday’s triumph over the Denver Broncos. James Robinson, just acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, could help replace Hall.

“Nobody in our Locker room will look at each other and say, ‘Well, we just got Worse because we’ve got to go with this guy,'” Saleh said at a news conference early in the week. “I promise you the person who’s stepping up isn’t thinking that. And I promise you we’re not thinking that, either.”

The Giants take a 6-1 record and a four-game winning streak into their surprisingly consequential matchup with the Seahawks, the lone team above .500 in the supposedly rugged NFC West.

The turnaround has been immediate for the Giants under their new regime of General Manager Joe Schoen and Coach Brian Daboll. Quarterback Daniel Jones and tailback Saquon Barkley, the NFL’s second-leading rusher, no longer resemble draft busts. And the Giants are well positioned to win for their first playoff appearance since the 2016 season.

They haven’t won a postseason game since the 2011 season, when they beat the Patriots for their second Super Bowl title in a span of five seasons with Tom Coughlin as their coach and Eli Manning as their quarterback.