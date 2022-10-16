NFL Sunday primer: Bills-Chiefs rematch; Dolphins’ last game without Tua?

The Miami Dolphins are set to play what could be their final game without Tua Tagovailoa before the quarterback returns to their lineup. Tagovailoa was cleared Saturday under the NFL’s concussion protocols and is eligible to play in next Sunday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Miami Gardens, Fla. But first, the Dolphins face the Minnesota Vikings at home without Tagovailoa, who was already ruled out.

Rookie Skylar Thompson is scheduled to make his first NFL start Sunday as the Dolphins attempt to end a two-game losing streak that has followed their 3-0 start to the season. Thompson, a Kansas State product selected in the seventh round of this year’s draft, finished last Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets in East Rutherford, NJ, after Veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater was removed from the game and placed in the concussion Protocols under a new implemented provision.

Thompson threw an interception as part of a 19-for-33, 166-yard passing performance in the 40-17 defeat to the Jets. The Dolphins have scored only 32 points while losing to the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jets by a combined 35 points. They lost the Sept. 29 game at Cincinnati in which Tagovailoa suffered a concussion.

Bridgewater is expected to back up Thompson against the Vikings after he was reportedly also cleared Saturday under the concussion protocols.

Elsewhere, the rematch of a playoff game so captivating it led the NFL to change its overtime format is also among the Featured matchups of Week 6’s Sunday schedule.

The Buffalo Bills are in Kansas City, Mo., to meet the Chiefs in a late-afternoon game at Arrowhead Stadium. Each team is off to a 4-1 start, so the Winner will emerge as the early-season front-runner for the top seed in the AFC playoff field.

It has been nearly nine months since the Chiefs beat the Bills, 42-36, in overtime in a memorable Divisional playoff game on the same field. Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and Josh Allen of the Bills were equally brilliant, making one clutch throw after another. Mahomes took advantage of the Chiefs getting the ball first in overtime to throw a decisive touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce.

The Bills went home. The Chiefs moved on to the AFC Championship game but lost — in overtime, despite having the ball first — to the visiting Bengals. In March, NFL owners voted to modify the overtime rules for postseason games only, guaranteeing each team at least one offensive possession.

“It’s potentially the Greatest 20 [or] 30 minutes of football that I’ve ever seen — ever, just watching a game,” Atlanta Falcons President Rich McKay, the chairman of the NFL’s competition committee, said when the rule change was enacted as the annual league meeting. “And to think that it ended that way definitely brought up the idea of, ‘Hey, is that equitable? Does that work for everybody?’ No question that started the discussion. But what typically happens in these is that they tend to lose momentum as you get further away from the game. And that did not happen in this instance.”

The Chiefs have had a short week of preparation coming off a 30-29 triumph Monday night at home over the Las Vegas Raiders. Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to Kelce in that game. The Bills take to the road after overwhelming the Steelers, 38-3, last Sunday in Orchard Park, NY, as Allen threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns in the first half alone.

If these quarterbacks and their teams come anywhere close to matching what they did in January, it will be a day of compelling football drama.

