NFL Suits: Bucs Are No. 3 In NFC – JoeBucsFan.com

Bucs fans are so nervous they have begun scouring other teams’ rosters looking for guards and centers that might be on the trading block.

While the Bucs have not (publicly) demonstrated they lack confidence in Robert Hainsey, Luke Goedeke or Nick Leverett, the same cannot be said for many Bucs fans.

“How can I be confident in Robert Hainsey and Luke Goedeke? I’ve never seen them play.”

So Joe understands the fear of how the interior line will hold up trying to protect a 45-year-old quarterback. And it seems those fears are shared by NFL suits not working for Tampa Bay.

As he is wont to do, Mike Sando of The Athletic surveyed NFL suits to gauge what NFL shot-callers think will be the best teams in each conference. In the NFC, the suits are like some Bucs fans: They think Offensive line will doom the team’s Super Bowl hopes.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady retiring, unretiring and mysteriously missing 11 days of camp raised questions about where his mind might be at age 45. The deterioration of the Offensive line’s interior raised questions about how Brady’s body might hold up. “Losing the center (Ryan Jensen), Ali Marpet retiring and the other guard (Aaron Stinnie) getting hurt, yeah, I think it was a heckuva party for two years, but it might be ending,” the voter who dropped Tampa Bay to eighth said. “(Leonard) Fournette showed up overweight, Mike Evans is a little older, Chris Godwin is coming off the injury, (Ndamukong) Suh is not there anymore, Lavonte David is no kid… I think it was a great two-year run. “

Well, Joe is just going to get this off his chest: The Playoff-Lenny-ate-his-way-into-Ralphie-May Trope was the biggest non-story/fake news item seeping out of One Buc Palace in a long time . Playoff Lenny looked borderline dominant in two preseason games. So let’s turn the page there.

If putting on the pounds results in the way Playoff Lenny has looked through training camp and preseason, Team Glazer ought to fly the Bucs to Louisiana for a couple of June weeks and have the team load up on roast beef po’boys dripping with gravy , crawfish etouffee and heaping sides of red beans and rice, plus bread pudding Soaked overnight in Bourbon sauce.

Yes, the Bucs’ Offensive line is a concern, specifically the depth. But Joe trusts Bucs AC/DC-loving general manager Jason Licht when it comes to the big uglies.

The man turned the worst Offensive line in the NFL into the best in five years, despite howling about Donovan Smith from Crystal River to North Port. Licht has the street cred.

The last two years the Bucs had an elite Offensive line. Tom Brady was only sacked 23 times last season, easily the lowest total in the league. So if the Bucs now go from the best to above average on the line(?), they can still win with that.

Makes sense to Joe. The Bengals had a joke Offensive line last year and they were one play from winning the Super Bowl.