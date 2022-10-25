NFL Style Rankings: Leonard Williams, Geno Smith show out; tight ends have their day

The category for Week 7 was schoolboy chic, color match, and “you weren’t in the gym shooting with us!”

What does the latter mean? These are folks who showed out on teams heading into games where they were given no chance to win their respective matchups. And in addition to letting their play talk, before they even set foot on the field, they let everyone know what was up on the catwalk.

Also, watch out for the big men in the trenches! They are far from allowing the skill-position players to have all the fun when it comes to showing off their style and drip.

So who took the top spot in the NFL Style Rankings this week? An underdog? Maybe someone who has already put the league on notice? Read below to find out.

10. Uchenna Nwosu

Sunday was a big mood for the Seattle Seahawks, who pulled up to the Los Angeles Chargers’ house, beat them by two scores, and are now 4-3 and in FIRST PLACE — y’all read that right — in the NFC West. Apparently, their haters are, in fact, their biggest motivators.

Nwosu’s “Can’t Believe You Doubted Me” sweater makes the point. No need to over-contemplate it.

When the Carolina Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, the team’s season felt over. Dead in the water, especially with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the reigning NFC South champions, coming to town.

It may be getting scary out here, as Hubbard and backfield mate D’Onta Foreman said, “Not so fast,” combining for 181 yards on the ground in the Panthers’ stunning 21-3 trouncing of Tampa Bay. Hubbard also made a trip to the house to put the cherry on top of the team’s breakout performance.

If I told you that your first start of the season would be against the team you grew up rooting for, how would you show up to that occasion? What if I told you that you’d finally orchestrate a win against said team and its future Hall of Fame quarterback in a Massive upset? I imagine a lot of folks would show up like the Washington Commanders quarterback, who went all black and yellow — down to the Jordan 1s — walking into FedEx Field.

After a rough start that found Heinicke and Washington looking up at the Green Bay Packers going into halftime, the Veteran outplayed Aaron Rodgers when the Commanders needed it, throwing for two touchdowns, 201 yards and leading a second-half charge to top the visitors.

It feels like the Jacksonville Jaguars tight end (pictured left, alongside linebacker Caleb Johnson) wanted to go for a schoolboy fit, but make it grunge. From the bag to the shoes, everything is black and white, and the color coordination throughout is well done.

Personally, I’m Team Iron My Shirt no matter what look I’m shooting for, but if the category truly was a little messy, then Engram nailed the concept.

The New England Patriots better trademark that “Monday Night Fits” idea or I might start using that. That’s exceptional work by the social media team, shout out to them. Let’s get to the Patriots running back, who returned to action following a hamstring injury and did so wearing a bucket hat, shades, and a multicolor camo puffer (see third slide). The fact that the orange in his jacket in the slide also coincidentally matches the flowers in the background is simply tremendous.

A close second for this spot was teammate DeVante Parker, who was wearing a Rowdyruff Boys Hoodie (see seventh slide). If you’re a ’90s kid like me, you’d know I made a tough call going against using Parker in this spot. Talk about nostalgia!

Ooh, we may have a new leader in the house for the tracksuit rankings! The Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle pulled up to Cincinnati letting Gucci do the heavy lifting.

As much as I love a tan Gucci ensemble, when someone decides to incorporate Gucci’s other prominent colors — red and green — you’ll certainly have my attention. Jarrett does the right thing by wearing a simple black tee to pair with the black lines in the tracksuit, so the main thing can stay the main thing here. The silver jewelry as a subtle accent is also marvelous. I’m not the only one who took notice; the Falcons awarded him the fit of the week on the team, too (see seventh slide).

4. Laken Tomlinson

Business is business for the New York Jets Pro Bowl guard. I absolutely love the intricate design in his suit with the small blue squares lining it throughout.

Everything about this fit is sharp, from the lapels, the blue stripes on his tie matching the blue of the suit, as well as the gold pairing nicely with his watch. The tailor has it fitted to his physique perfectly and went off on this one.

Considering it was National Tight Ends Day on Sunday, there was only one way for the Cleveland Browns tight end to show up: DRIPPIN’!

You all see the gold accent on his all-black fit? Y’all peep the gold all on his watch and gold all on his chains, too? And had it not been for an untimely injury, Njoku, with 71 yards on seven catches, was cruising towards a 100-yard performance in the Browns’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Now, look. This isn’t our first time seeing the Seahawks quarterback step out in a fly suit. I mean, he’s topped our rankings before. How does one up the ante as a well-known dresser? Easy in Smith’s case, as he showcased a gorgeous blue shirt with a nicely pressed shirt and deep sea blue tie.

The blue theme then continued to his socks, shades, and luggage bag which both matched his tie effortlessly. I see you, Smith!

Who Wears short shorts? This New York Giants defensive tackle does! I talked about a schoolboy fit earlier, but Williams decided to add his Twist to the evergreen suit by going double-breasted, throwing on a green T-shirt under the blazer, finding the proper socks to match, and big-stepping in some Dr .Martens. The shoes matched his bags — I peeped that — and for a touch of pizzazz, the defender put on a small gold chain.

If you’re going to stand out in a crowd, I say really stand out, which Williams has nailed time and time again.

(Photo of Leonard Williams: Rich Schultz/Getty Images)