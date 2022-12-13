NFL Style Rankings: Kelce’s Travis Scott crossover, holiday sweaters and more

This is something I’ll look into more, but I’m absolutely convinced that NFL players coordinate their fits with friends and players in their same position group on other teams. Week after week, I see this trend as I go through pictures. I have so many questions: Why this particular week? Who approached whom about wearing this designer? Who proposed wearing the same fits?

Of course, I’d think it’s more of a coincidence if the outfits weren’t the EXACT same thing with these different players. You’ll see an example below, as well as how two players can style the same outfit differently. Two of my favorite things in the world converged, as this week’s NFL Style Rankings were about bringing art to life.

To get more stories like this delivered to your feed, follow our Culture vertical.

My favorite part of this pic is that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end sports the Travis Scott Jordan 1 lows. A little Travis-by-Travis crossover is exactly what the stylish people needed in their lives. Kelce worked around his shoes by building an outfit that’s entirely tan and brown, and while simple, it still has enough going on. I do wish the pants were a touch longer instead of extremely high-water.

I’m really here for the ombré pink coat the Seattle Seahawks receiver is wearing. This outfit is very chill by Metcalf standards, but I liked that he threw in the pink puffer for some pizzazz.

As much as I hate spiders, I have to give the Carolina Panthers defensive end props on the look and design of his chain. It looks exactly like the Spider-Man logo, and he played just as heroically in the Panthers’ 30-24 upset on the road against the Seahawks. The shirt also is intriguing, mainly because of the person staring directly at you when you look at it.

7. JuJu Smith-Schuster

I’m loving the Chiefs receiver in these floral outfits! Lilac is a color he should incorporate into more of his fits. I wish he would’ve used some shoes and shades with the yellow and light purple color scheme he wore Sunday, but those would be my only real complaints.

The Tennessee Titans running back looked like he left Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars to go to a music and art festival. Every element of his outfit screams art — and I mean that literally. Check out his shirt and hat.

5. Marcus Williams

As soon as the Baltimore Ravens safety walked into Acrisure Stadium with his gray, double-breasted suit, he was obviously there for nothing but business. Activated off injured reserve this weekend after a wrist injury that sidelined him after he started the first five games, Williams jumped right back into his regular role. By game’s end, he had his fourth interception of the season, matching his career high.

Never thought I’d see Vincent Van Gogh at an NFL stadium, but here we are thanks to the Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive lineman’s addition of the famous painting to the lining of his jacket. I wouldn’t have guessed that was the design considering the brown-and-black colors on the plaid suit, so this was a tremendous surprise when Taylor Revealed it.

3. Donovan Peoples-Jones and Mike Williams

If I had to pick who wore it better — the Cleveland Browns receiver or the Los Angeles Chargers wideout — I’d lean towards Peoples-Jones on this one. It was a close call for me, too, because I love it when apparel matches, and I’m a big fan of the vest Williams is wearing to get his fit off. You know why I like to match? Because it’s easy and doesn’t take a great deal of thought. For that reason, and because of how Peoples-Jones married the orange coat with the glasses, he wins this one by a hair.

At first glance, I had a comment about the Chiefs quarterback wearing the royal blue socks and how they were a different variation of blue from his tie and handkerchief — the things most men match socks with, from my observation. Then I noticed that the socks actually perfectly match the blue lines in his plaid suit, and I had to give it to him for that.

Ed Ingram, Ezra Cleveland, Blake Brandel and Austin Schlottman have entered the holiday sweater chat, and they have provided a strong first contender as the holiday season quickly approaches. I couldn’t bring myself to categorize these bad boys in the “ugly sweater” conversation. Their pattern is top-tier. You can clearly see which team these sweaters are representing with the Vikings logo on the bottom part, the name on the arm and the tasteful blend of purple, yellow and white working in unison.

(Photo of Travis Kelce: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)