NFL stat correction emphasizes Micah Parsons’ dominant tear in Cowboys’ win vs. Lions

FRISCO — The NFL has credited Micah Parsons with the sack he earned.

Parsons forced Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff out of the pocket last Sunday and clipped his left ankle during the fourth quarter, but the sack was mistakenly scored to defensive end Dorance Armstrong. A Cowboys spokesperson said Wednesday that the league office has corrected that decision, meaning Parsons totaled two sacks instead of one in the 24-6 win.

The fix pushes Parsons to eight sacks on the season, second-most in the NFL behind New England Patriots defensive end Matt Judson’s 8 1/2.

Parsons also recorded two sacks against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5.

Clark activated

It is official.

Damone Clark is on the 53-man roster.

The Cowboys linebacker and rookie fifth-round pick underwent spinal fusion surgery in March. Many teams believed he would miss the entire season, but he was activated Wednesday from the non-football injury list.

Teammates and coaches have praised Clark’s worth of ethics and resilience over the past several months.

Clark is positioned to make his debut on special teams, but when that opportunity will come is still unclear. It is a tough lineup to crack — linebackers Jabril Cox and Devin Harper were inactive last Sunday.

“The biggest thing I knew is that I wouldn’t be out for a long time,” Clark said. “I knew there was going to be a time when I was going to get on the field. I just stayed ready, stayed in my playbook and stayed engaged because, like I said, I knew the time was going to come. I didn’t want my time to get here and then I wasted the opportunity.

Clark has worked closely with special teams coordinator John Fassel, demonstrating the initiative to learn all he can to be a core contributor.

He played special teams as an LSU freshman, but not since.

“It’s been a while,” Clark said. “Yeah, there are a few wrinkles here and there, but we’re football players. We got to adapt and adjust. At the end of the day, it’s still football.

If the anticipation for Clark’s debut hadn’t already built enough, Parsons told Reporters that he is trying to reach 21 miles per hour in practice this week after, he said, being timed around 20.5 miles per hour last week.

“Damone is actually ahead of me, so it’s a competition right now,” Parsons said.

Find more Cowboys coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.