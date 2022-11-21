NFL Starting Quarterback Reportedly Becoming ‘A Problem’

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – NOVEMBER 26: Quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks to pass against the New York Jets during the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on November 26, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

An NFL starting quarterback’s lack of accountability is reportedly becoming a problem.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson failed to take responsibility for his team’s lack of offense in the 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

Wilson, a top pick in the NFL Draft, simply said “no” when asked if he felt like the offense let the defense down against the Patriots this weekend.

Wilson’s lack of accountability is reportedly becoming a problem for the Jets.

“There’s a pretty clear way in which Wilson needs to learn and grow after his team’s most recent game. He needs to learn to grow up. He needs to learn to take responsibility, publicly and privately.

Of course, none of that will matter if he doesn’t play better. Highly-drafted quarterbacks have three years to figure things out. The clock is ticking on Wilson, who is more than halfway through Year Two,” Pro Football Talk reports.

Those in the Jets Locker room are reportedly not happy with Wilson’s comments.

There’s still a lot of season left for the Jets, but right now, things aren’t looking good, at least for Wilson.