NFL Star Running Back Called Out Florida’s Coaching Staff Last Night

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 10: head Coach Billy Napier of the Florida Gators exits the locker room with his team before the start of a game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) James Gilbert/Getty Images

Florida jumped out to a 24-21 lead over Florida State on Friday night only to watch it disappear in the third quarter. The Seminoles scored 17 unanswered points in the third quarter to take the lead.

One of the biggest takeaways from the second half was that Florida abandoned the run. The coaching staff tried to get Anthony Richardson going in the third quarter, but he struggled with accuracy all night long.

During the second half of action, Jaguars running back Travis Etienne went on Twitter to share his thoughts on Florida’s strategy. He wasn’t happy with Billy Napier’s decision-making, that’s for sure.

Etienne tweeted“RUN THE DAMN BALL Just hand it off 1 time.”

Etienne’s brother, Trevor Etienne, is a freshman running back for the Gators.

Even though Florida didn’t run the football all that much to start the second half, the offense still finished the game with 262 rushing yards. Etienne had 129 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

With the loss on Friday night, Florida dropped to 6-6 on the year.