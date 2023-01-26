NFL Star Reveals ‘Mob Style’ Interview With Browns Over Smoking Weed

Think you have a wild job interview story? Former NFL and Cleveland Browns tight end Ben Watson says ‘hold my joint!’

Watson took social media users behind the scenes Wednesday by sharing an insane pre-draft, NFL combine interview he had with the Browns back in 2004. According to the Super Bowl Champion and Bart Starr award winner, the organization reenacted a scene straight out of The Sopranos.

“The Browns asked me if I ever smoked weed,” Watson tweeted in response to ESPN’s Paul Finebaum asking about the worst job interview question users had ever been asked.

“I said no. Then the interviewer grabbed my wrist as if he was feeling my pulse and asked me again louder. I was seated in a chair in the middle of a dark room with a spotlight on it. Front office stood in the shadows mob style…”

Ben Watson recounts wild 2004 NFL combine interview with Browns

Well, that’s certainly one way to get to the bottom of it! Think someone’s lying? Turn the lights down, grab their wrists and see if their pulse starts to race.

Gets ’em every time, I tell ya!

To be fair to the Browns – which is hard to do after all these years – this was nearly two decades ago. Watson, who eventually played for the Browns in 2010, later elaborated.

“Believeland” still makes me laugh every time I hear someone say it. Yeah, OK. Sorrow. Call it whatever you want.

Anyway, doing a little digging in our crack Investigative department, the Browns were a well-oiled machine back in 2004 led by owner Randy Lerner and Coach … Butch Davis!

Well, he was the Coach for a while. Butch was fired midway through the season after a 3-8 start.

No clue if those cats were in the back of the room ‘mob style’ or not, but who knows what sort of operation that team was running back in the day.

Ben Watson says Browns Brass questioned him about smoking weed. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Lerner, by the way, has an estimated worth of over $1 billion, so I could most definitely see him laying down the hammer now and again.

Anyway, Watson went on to have a pretty solid NFL career, and was taken in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He won a Super Bowl along the way, played three seasons for the Browns, and returned to the Patriots in 2019 before retiring.

Most importantly, though, they didn’t smoke weed. Or, at least his Pulse says so!