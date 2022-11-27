NFL Star Received Massive Fine For What He Did Last Weekend

NFL: DEC 12 Raiders at Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NFL’s second highest-paid receiver is going to be a little lighter in the pockets after receiving some mail from 345 Park Ave. this weekend.

Per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero:

The NFL fined Raiders WR Davante Adams $29,785 for unsportsmanlike conduct – abusive language towards an official in last week’s over the Broncos.

Adams was upset about a no-call for a hit by Justin Simmons, who was fined $15,914 for unnecessary roughness on the play.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button