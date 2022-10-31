NFL standings, Week 8: Where things stand in AFC North playoff picture moving toward Week 9

The AFC North has served as the bookends for Week 8 with a pair of primetime games. The Ravens opened the week on Thursday Night Football and the Bengals and Browns close the week on Monday Night Football.

Baltimore opened the week with a 27-22 win over the Bucs. Tampa led early and looked like they would give the Ravens a problem, but Baltimore got things going in the second quarter. Lamar Jackson finished the game with two touchdowns and 43 rushing yards and the Ravens will remain in first place coming out of the week.

The Steelers had a chance to climb back into the Divisional race, but they never stood a chance in Week 8. They gave the Eagles some trouble early on Sunday, but it turned into a laugher.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 9.