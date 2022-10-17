NFL standings, Week 6: Where things stand in the NFC West playoff picture moving toward Week 7

The NFC West is going to be a Brutal battle all season long. Each week it appears one team is ready to take a step ahead of everyone else, and then the next week they come back to earth.

This week, it’s the 49ers that couldn’t build on recent momentum. A week after moving into sole possession of first place, they lost a 28-14 upset in Atlanta and are tied with the Rams and Seahawks once again. LA struggled early, but eventually pulled away from an inferior Panthers Squad and won 24-10.

The Seahawks moved into the tie with a critical Divisional win over the Cardinals. It wasn’t pretty, and it’s still hard to see Seattle hanging with San Francisco and LA, but it’s not like either of them are doing anything to pull away in this division.

Below is a rundown of the NFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 7.