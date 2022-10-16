NFL standings, Week 6: Where things stand in each division as we move toward Week 7

The NFL is working its way through Week 6 Midway through October, and it’s a big week for teams to make statements. Bills-Chiefs and Cowboys-Eagles are two of the big matchups, but the Sunday Slate features a host of huge inter-conference matchups as well. They won’t involve tiebreakers all that much, but they’re going to give us an idea of ​​who might be for real and who might be a pretender.

Below are the eight Divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after six weeks of football. We’ll update as the league wraps up this weekend and moves towards Week 7.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills, 4-1 New York Jets, 3-2 Miami Dolphins, 3-2 New England Patriots, 2-3

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens, 3-2 Cincinnati Bengals, 2-3 Cleveland Browns, 2-3 Pittsburgh Steelers, 1-4

AFC South

Tennessee Titans, 3-2 Indianapolis Colts, 2-2-1 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-3 Houston Texans, 1-3-1

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs, 4-1 Los Angeles Chargers, 2-2 Denver Broncos, 2-3 Las Vegas Raiders, 1-4

NFC East

The Commanders opened the week with an ugly comeback win over the Bears Thursday Night Football.

Philadelphia Eagles, 5-0 Dallas Cowboys, 4-1 New York Giants, 4-1 Washington Commanders, 2-4

NFC North

The Bears blew a chance at a must-win game with a 12-7 loss to the Commanders Thursday Night Football.

Minnesota Vikings, 4-1 Green Bay Packers, 3-2 Chicago Bears, 2-4 Detroit Lions, 1-4

NFC South

The Falcons scored a huge home win over the 49ers, winning by two scores.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-2 Atlanta Falcons, 3-3 New Orleans Saints, 2-3 Carolina Panthers, 2-4

NFC West

The 49ers lost in Atlanta and this division is turning into an ugly mess with nobody over .500 coming out of Week 6.