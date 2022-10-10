NFL standings, Week 5: Where things stand in the NFC East playoff picture moving toward Week 6

A mere two seasons removed from Washington winning the NFC East with a 7-9 record, the division is flying high after five weeks.

The Eagles remained undefeated with a hard-fought 20-17 win over the Cardinals in Arizona. It wasn’t a pretty game, but Philly did enough and got enough breaks to get the win. They certainly benefited from some questionable game management decisions in the closing seconds, and Matt Ammendola couldn’t get the job done replacing injured kicker Matt Prater. Whatever the reasons, the Eagles are 5-0.

The Giants opened the day with a big win of their own, edging out the Packers 27-22 in London. The Giants were underdogs, but they impressed on both sides of the ball. They didn’t win running away, but they shut down the Packers offense in impressive fashion.

The Cowboys got a huge road win over the Rams that gives them a boost in wild card tiebreakers if it comes to that. Dak Prescott will be back soon, but Cooper Rush has not made bad mistakes and has been able to lean on the ground game and defense. The Cowboys are 4-0 in his starts and have put themselves in a great position when Dak returns.

As for the Commanders? Well, the less said about a goal-to-go interception in the closing seconds, the better.

Below is a rundown of the NFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 6.