NFL standings, Week 5: Where things stand in each division as we move toward Week 6

The NFL is working its way through Week 5, which moves us through the quarter mark of the season. We entered Week 5 with one undefeated team, and there’s a whole lot of parity all across the league. When four divisions have no team better than 2-2, it’s safe to say Tom Brady isn’t far off when he describes it as an issue of a lot of bad football.

Below are the eight Divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division as we move through the fifth week of football. We’ll update with remaining standings as Week 5 wraps and we move toward Week 6.

AFC East

The Patriots shut out the Lions with a 29-0 win.

Miami Dolphins, 3-1 Buffalo Bills, 3-1 New York Jets, 2-2 New England Patriots, 2-3

AFC North

TBD

Baltimore Ravens, 2-2 Cleveland Browns, 2-2 Cincinnati Bengals, 2-2 Pittsburgh Steelers, 1-3

AFC South

The Colts got the week going with an ugly overtime win over the Broncos. The Jaguars stumbled at home against the Texans, who got their first win of the season.

Tennessee Titans, 2-2 Indianapolis Colts, 2-2-1 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-3 Houston Texans, 1-3-1

AFC West

The Broncos looked atrocious in a Thursday overtime loss to the Colts, and it’s hard to see where they turn things around.

Kansas City Chiefs, 3-1 Los Angeles Chargers, 2-2 Denver Broncos, 2-3 Las Vegas Raiders, 1-3

NFC East

The Giants continue to impress, beating the Packers in London to open Sunday’s slate.

Philadelphia Eagles, 4-0 New York Giants, 4-1 Dallas Cowboys, 3-1 Washington Commanders, 1-3

NFC North

The Packers are above .500 but struggling, losing to the Giants in London. The Vikings held off a Bears comeback to take a full one-game lead on the Packers. The Lions were shutout by the Patriots.

Minnesota Vikings, 4-1 Green Bay Packers, 3-2 Chicago Bears, 2-3 Detroit Lions, 1-4

NFC South

TBD

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2-2 Atlanta Falcons, 2-2 Carolina Panthers, 1-3 New Orleans Saints, 1-3

NFC West

TBD