NFL standings, Week 3: Where things stand in NFC North moving toward Week 4

It would appear the Pack is back. The Packers controlled things against the Buccaneers in Week 3 and held off a late comeback attempt to win 14-12 and improve to 2-1. The NFC North has gotten off to a solid start overall record-wise, but the Packers feel like the team to beat.

The Bears and Vikings both won, but both have a lot of questions and didn’t look good for much of their Week 3 performances. The Bears barely beat a bad Texans squad, kicking a field goal as time expired to get the win. Meanwhile, the Vikings had to fight back from a ten-point deficit to beat the Lions in the closing minutes. Wins are wins, but both teams have a long way to go to compete with the Packers for the division title.

As for the Lions? They’re an interesting team that is going to give a lot of teams a lot of trouble. They’re not likely to claim a playoff berth, but they’ll keep things interesting for Lions fans (and opposing fans) all season long.

Below is a rundown of the NFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 4.