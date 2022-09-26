NFL standings, Week 3: Where things stand in NFC North moving toward Week 4

It would appear the Pack is back. The Packers controlled things against the Buccaneers in Week 3 and held off a late comeback attempt to win 14-12 and improve to 2-1. The NFC North has gotten off to a solid start overall record-wise, but the Packers feel like the team to beat.

The Bears and Vikings both won, but both have a lot of questions and didn’t look good for much of their Week 3 performances. The Bears barely beat a bad Texans squad, kicking a field goal as time expired to get the win. Meanwhile, the Vikings had to fight back from a ten-point deficit to beat the Lions in the closing minutes. Wins are wins, but both teams have a long way to go to compete with the Packers for the division title.

As for the Lions? They’re an interesting team that is going to give a lot of teams a lot of trouble. They’re not likely to claim a playoff berth, but they’ll keep things interesting for Lions fans (and opposing fans) all season long.

Below is a rundown of the NFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 4.

2022 NFC North standings

NFC North Record Week opp Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4
NFC North Record Week opp Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4
Green Bay Packers 2-1 vs. THEM -175 +110 +100 -140
Minnesota Vikings 2-1 @ NO +250 +150 +140 +190
Detroit Lions 1-2 vs. SEA +1000 +750 +700 +900
Chicago Bears 2-1 @ NYG +1500 +1100 +2000 +2500

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button