NFL standings, Week 3: Where things stand in each division as we move toward Week 4

The NFL is working its way through Week 3 and we already have our first 3-0 team of the season. The Eagles thumped the Commanders and they’re looking like the class of the NFC East. Even a returning Dak Prescott in a couple of weeks probably won’t be enough given how impressive Philly has looked.

Below are the eight Divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after three weeks of football. We’ll update as the rest of the weekend wraps and the league moves towards Week 4.

AFC East

The Dolphins stunned the Bills, holding them out of the end zone late to improve to 3-0. The Patriots couldn’t keep close to the Ravens late and lost. The Jets gave the Bengals some early trouble, but Cincinnati pulled away with ease.

Miami Dolphins, 3-0 Buffalo Bills, 2-1 New England Patriots, 1-2 New York Jets, 1-2

AFC North

The Ravens pulled away in the second half against the Patriots to move into a first place tie with the Browns. The Bengals got a fairly easy win over the Jets. Cleveland beat Pittsburgh is Thursday Night Football to open the week.

Cleveland Browns, 2-1 Baltimore Ravens, 2-1 Pittsburgh Steelers, 1-2 Cincinnati Bengals, 1-2

AFC South

The Titans got their first win with a solid showing against the Raiders. The Texans lost another heart-breaker, losing on a late field goal in Chicago. Indy Shocked the Chiefs to get their first win. The Jaguars crushed the Chargers and suddenly are in first place in the division.

Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-1 Indianapolis Colts, 1-1-1 Tennessee Titans, 1-2 Houston Texans, 0-2-1

AFC West

The Raiders came back late but finished short against the Titans and are continuing to struggle after higher offseason expectations. The Chiefs lost a Shocker to the Colts in Indianapolis. LA was crushed at home by Jacksonville.

Kansas City Chiefs, 2-1 Denver Broncos, 1-1 Los Angeles Chargers, 1-2 Las Vegas Raiders, 0-3

NFC East

The Eagles are rolling, thumping the Commanders in Washington.

Philadelphia Eagles, 3-0 New York Giants, 2-0 Dallas Cowboys, 1-1 Washington Commanders, 1-2

NFC North

The Vikings had a wild comeback to beat the Lions on a late touchdown. The Bears beat the Texans on a last-second field goal in an ugly win. Green Bay won a tough one over Tampa Bay.

Minnesota Vikings, 2-1 Chicago Bears, 2-1 Green Bay Packers, 2-1 Detroit Lions, 1-2

NFC South

The Saints handled the Panthers with relative ease to get their first win. The Bucs lost a tight one to the Packers at home and the Falcons beat the Seahawks on the road.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2-1 Carolina Panthers, 1-2 New Orleans Saints, 1-2 Atlanta Falcons, 1-2

NFC West

The Falcons edged out the Seahawks in Seattle and the Rams held off a Cardinals comeback attempt to take over the division lead.