NFL standings, Week 14: Where things stand in each division as we move toward Week 15

The NFL is working its way through the Week 14 slate and we have our first playoff team of the 2022 NFL season. The Eagles thumped the Giants in New Jersey and that has clinched them a spot in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. There will be 13 more teams joining them, and we’ll be tracking over the course of the final month of the regular season.

In the meantime, the Bills, Ravens, Bengals, and Cowboys all got much-needed wins. We almost saw Dallas lose a Shocker to the Texans, but they drove down the field in the final two minutes and secured a critical win. They remain two games back of the Eagles, but they are firming up their playoff case as the season progresses.

Below are the eight Divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after 14 weeks of football. We’ll update as the rest of the schedule wraps and we move towards Week 15.

AFC East

The Bills beat the Jets in a game that wasn’t remotely pretty, but got the job done. The Patriots were on a bye.

Buffalo Bills, 10-3 Miami Dolphins, 8-4 New York Jets, 7-6 New England Patriots, 6-6

AFC North

The Ravens lost Tyler Huntley to injury but held on to beat the Steelers. The Bengals handled their business against the Browns.

Baltimore Ravens, 9-4 Cincinnati Bengals, 9-4 Cleveland Browns, 5-8 Pittsburgh Steelers, 5-8

AFC South

The Texans nearly Shocked the Cowboys but came up short. The Jaguars thumped the Titans and are not going away in the playoff race. The Colts were on a bye.

Tennessee Titans, 7-6 Jacksonville Jaguars, 5-8 Indianapolis Colts, 4-8-1 Houston Texans, 1-11-1 — eliminated

AFC West

The Raiders lost to the Rams in the closing seconds of Thursday Night Football.

Kansas City Chiefs, 9-3 Los Angeles Chargers, 6-6 Las Vegas Raiders, 5-8 Denver Broncos, 3-9

NFC East

The Eagles crushed the Giants and clinched a playoff berth with the win. The Cowboys barely edged out the Texans in the closing minute. The Commanders were on a bye.

Philadelphia Eagles, 11-1 — clinched playoff berth Dallas Cowboys, 10-3 Washington Commanders, 7-5-1 New York Giants, 7-5-1

NFC North

The Lions beat the Vikings in fairly emphatic fashion to prevent Minnesota from clinching the NFC North title. Green Bay and Chicago were on byes.

Minnesota Vikings, 10-3 Detroit Lions, 6-7 Green Bay Packers, 5-8 Chicago Bears, 3-10 — eliminated

NFC South

TBD

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6-6 Atlanta Falcons, 5-8 Carolina Panthers, 4-8 New Orleans Saints, 4-9

NFC West

The Rams got the week started with a comeback win over the Raiders in the closing seconds of Thursday Night Football.