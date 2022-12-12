NFL standings, Week 14: Where things stand in AFC West playoff picture moving toward Week 15

The AFC West race is just about settled and we could have a division champ as soon as the end of Week 15.

The Chiefs had a clinching scenario in Week 14, requiring them to win and have the Chargers lose. Kansas City held up their end of the scenario, although it wasn’t an easy win. They went into Denver and beat the Broncos 34-28, but they also nearly blew a 27-0 lead. Patrick Mahomes threw three interceptions against three touchdowns and they held on for the win.

However, they could not clinch after the Chargers beat the Dolphins Sunday Night Football. LA led the entire game with Justin Herbert out-performing Tua Tagovailoa in the win. LA is unlikely to win the division, but they’ve revived playoff hopes that had taken a hit in recent weeks. Kansas City can clinch the AFC West with a single win or tie the remaining three weeks, while the Chargers are eliminated from division contention with a single loss or tie.

Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 15.