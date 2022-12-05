NFL standings, Week 13: Where things stand in the NFC West playoff picture moving toward Week 14

The NFC West comes out of Week 13 as a two-team race, but it also features a dramatically different dynamic than it did coming into the weekend.

The 49ers and Seahawks both won on Sunday. San Francisco thumped the Dolphins 33-17 while Seattle scored a last minute touchdown to beat the Rams 27-23. The 49ers have a one-game lead on the Seahawks, and then a four-game lead on the Cardinals and five-game lead on the Rams.

Where things have changed, however, is at the quarterback position. 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo left the game after one drive with what was initially described as an ankle injury. Brock Purdy came on in relief and played impressively in helping the 49ers beat the Dolphins. However, after the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Garoppolo had suffered a foot fracture and would have season-ending surgery.

San Francisco remains the betting favorite to win the division, but the race just got a lot more interesting. Below is a rundown of the NFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 14.