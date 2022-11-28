NFL standings, Week 12: Where things stand in AFC East playoff picture moving toward Week 13

The AFC East heads into December with all three teams sitting in a playoff position and the Patriots just on the outside looking in. All four teams are over .500, but that could change next week.

The Bills opened the week with a hard-fought win over the Lions on Thanksgiving. They won it in the final seconds after Detroit tied it up and moved a half game up on the Dolphins. Miami handled their business on Sunday against the Texans, and moved back into a tie with Buffalo. The Dolphins hold the head-to-head tiebreaker and thus claim first place in the division. The Dolphins and Bills face off in Week 15 and that could decide the division.

The Jets crushed the Bears 31-10 after benching Zach Wilson. Mike White impressed as New York remained a game behind the division leaders. Meanwhile, the Patriots lost to the Vikings on Thanksgiving and now sit two games back of first place. The Patriots host the Bills in Week 13 and badly need a win to not fall further out of contention.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 13.