NFL standings: Updated playoff picture after Titans beat Packers on Thursday Night Football

Aaron Rodgers is on pace to do something he hasn’t accomplished in four years: miss the playoffs.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback fell to 4-7 this season with Thursday’s 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field. That has the Packers on track to miss the Playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Here’s the latest NFC playoff picture:

1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-1): NFC East

2. Minnesota Vikings (8-1): NFC North

3. Seattle Seahawks (6-4): NFC West

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5): NFC South

5. New York Giants (7-2): Wild card

6. Dallas Cowboys (6-3): Wild card

7. San Francisco 49ers (5-4): Wild card

In the mix:

Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

Arizona Cardinals (4-6)

Green Bay Packers (4-7)

As for the Titans, they are in control of the AFC South and remain in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the conference:

1. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2): AFC West

2. Miami Dolphins (7-3): AFC East

3. Tennessee Titans (7-3): AFC South

4. Baltimore Ravens (6-4): AFC North

5. New York Jets (6-3): Wild card

6. Buffalo Bills (6-3): Wild card

7. New England Patriots (5-4): Wild card

In the mix:

Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)

Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)

Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1)

