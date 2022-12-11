NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 14 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is down to the final five weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won’t be finalized until Week 18, it’s time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the Playoffs if the season ended in Week 14.

Here’s a breakdown of the NFL’s latest playoff field and seedings, also looking at the contenders on the brink of joining the potential postseason party:

NFL standings for Week 14

AFC playoff picture

1. Buffalo Bills (9-3), first place, AFC East. The Bills are back ahead of the Dolphins in the division by a game and they also have full control in the race for the top seed and home-field advantage and the Lone bye. They have the key head-to-head wins over the Chiefs, Ravens and Titans so far. The key to winning the East is beating the Jets and Dolphins at home in Weeks 14 and 15. The No. 1 might come down to beating the red-hot Bengals in Cincinnati in Week 17.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (9-3), first place, AFC West. The Chiefs fell here after losing to the Bengals in Week 13. They lost to the Bills but beat the Titans. They are in danger of dropping to the No. 3 seed if the Bengals should stay hot and win the AFC North over the Ravens. They need some help against the Bills and/or Bengals to finish with the top seed now. The Chiefs will take the division again with a win and a Chargers loss.

3. Baltimore Ravens (8-4), first place, AFC North. The Ravens won a critical game over the Broncos at home in Week 13 to stay ahead of the surging Bengals in the division and also gained a game over the Titans in the process. They’re not well positioned to jump to No. 1 after losing the Bills, but finishing strong with Tyler Huntley starting at QB for a while and a dominant defense could allow them to jump the Chiefs as they’re holding off the Bengals.

4. Tennessee Titans (7-5), first place, AFC South. The Titans are close to winning another division title but after earning the No. 1 seed in last year’s playoffs, they are probably stuck here this year behind the Bills, Chiefs and Whoever wins the North. They’re just looking to play well down the stretch to have some momentum for the wild-card round.

5. Cincinnati Bengals (8-4), second place, AFC North. The Bengals’ huge wins over the Chiefs and Titans give them control of the top seed because they host the Bills in Week 17. They first need to take care of the division again by avoiding another trap against the Browns at home in Week 14 and beating the Ravens at home in Week 18. They also have Tricky road games in between against the Buccaneers and Patriots.

6. Miami Dolphins (8-4), second place, AFC East. The Dolphins fell here behind the Bills by a full game after losing to the 49ers in Week 13 and face another tough challenge in California against the Chargers on Sunday night. They need to stay a game behind the Bills to have a shot at taking back first place by sweeping the Bills in Buffalo in Week 15.

7. New York Jets (7-5), third place, AFC East. The Jets are in good shape for now but the loss to the Vikings in Week 13 is followed by a Brutal challenge at the Bills in Week 14. They draw the pesky Lions at home in Week 15 and close with two difficult road games at Seattle and Miami. They might need to hope that 9-8 will be good enough to keep this seed.

Who’s in the hunt?

8. New England Patriots (6-6), last place, AFC East

9. Los Angeles Chargers (6-6), second place, AFC West

The Patriots trail the Jets by a game, but they also have the advantage of a season sweep against their division rivals. If they can beat the Dolphins, the Chargers would be sitting pretty with a favorable closing schedule of the Titans, Colts, Rams and Broncos.

Who’s set to be out?

10. Cleveland Browns (5-7), third place, AFC North

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) last place, AFC North

12. Las Vegas Raiders (5-8), third place, AFC West

13. Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1), second place, AFC South

14. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8), third place, AFC South

15. Denver Broncos (3-9), last place, AFC West

16. Houston Texans (1-10-1), last place, AFC South

The Raiders were trying to make another late push into the Playoffs after starting 1-4 and 2-7, but blowing a game to the Rams to open Week 14 was a big Blow after splitting with the Chargers. They now need to beat the Patriots at home in Week 15 to keep their chances alive. The Browns and Steelers face near-elimination division games on Sunday. The Texans are getting closer to locking down the No. 1 overall pick.

NFC playoff picture

1. Philadelphia Eagles (11-1), first place, NFC East. The Eagles have a two-game lead on the Cowboys after winning the first meeting in Philadelphia so they still have work to do to take the division title back, starting with beating the Giants on the road on Sunday and finishing with sweeping the Cowboys in Dallas in Week 16. The Eagles will clinch a playoff berth with a win in Week 14 or losses by both the 49ers and Seahawks.

2. Minnesota Vikings (10-2), first place, NFC North. The Vikings will clinch the division title with a win over the second-place Lions in Detroit on Sunday. They are likely locked into this seed, having lost to the Eagles and Cowboys and up two games on the 49ers. Getting up to No. 1 will require a lot of help and sliding is unlikely given their favorable closing schedule.

3. San Francisco 49ers (8-4), first place, NFC West. The 49ers are up one game and a head-to-head tiebreaker on the Seahawks with Brock Purdy starting at quarterback for the rest of the regular season. They will try to stay red-hot and win their sixth consecutive on Sunday. A Week 14 home win over the Buccaneers would be huge to get closer to securing at least this seed and staying ahead of the Seahawks before their rematch in Seattle in Week 15.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6), first place, NFC South. The Buccaneers are back to. .500 and can feel good about winning the division regardless of what happens against the 49ers and Bengals the next two games. They are up 1.5 games and head-to-head tiebreaker on the Falcons. They are also two games up on the Panthers, to whom they lost on the road. Tampa Bay hosts Carolina in Week 17 and finishes at Atlanta in Week 18. The Buccaneers are up 2.5 games on the Saints, whom they swept.

5. Dallas Cowboys (9-3), second place, NFC East. The Cowboys are still within reach of the Eagles, as their Week 6 loss at Philadelphia is their only defeat in division play. If they can make up one more game on the Eagles before or after their Week 16 rematch in Dallas, they would win the East based on having the better division record if both teams finish with the same overall record and a season split.

6. New York Giants (7-4-1), third place, NFC East. The Giants salvaged a tie with the Commanders in Week 13, but they are suddenly in a precarious position after a three-game winless streak. They play the Eagles twice and have a rematch with the Commanders in Washington in Week 15. They also have a tough game with the Vikings in Minnesota in Week 16. They already have key losses to the Seahawks and Lions behind them.

7. Seattle Seahawks (7-5), second place, NFC West. The Seahawks are clinging to this final spot a half-game over the Commanders because of that team tying the Giants in Week 13. The Seahawks need to take care of the pesky Panthers first to boost their fallback wild-card plan before the big rematch vs .the 49ers in Seattle that gives them a shot to take the division title in the end.

Who’s in the hunt?

8. Washington Commanders (7-5-1), last place, NFC East

9. Detroit Lions (5-7), second place, NFC North

10. Atlanta Falcons (5-8), second place, NFC South

The Commanders and Falcons will be rooting for the Eagles, Vikings and 49ers to help them in beating the Giants, Lions and Buccaneers during Week 14 byes. Detroit will have an outside shot at catching Minnesota or improve its wild card push by winning that matchup as home favorites on Sunday.

Who’s set to be out?

11. Green Bay Packers (5-8), third place, NFC North

12. Carolina Panthers (4-8), third place, NFC South

13. Arizona Cardinals (4-8), third place, NFC West

14. New Orleans Saints (4-9), last place, NFC South

15. Los Angeles Rams (4-9), last place, NFC West

16. Chicago Bears (3-10), last place, NFC North

The Packers get a bye, too, in Week 14, after which they will try to run the table and hope for the best at 9-8, but it will likely take 10 wins to get into the NFC Playoffs as a wild card. The Panthers and Saints have no margin for error in trying to catch the Buccaneers now. The Rams’ upset of the Raiders kept them from matching the Bears’ conference-worst mark.