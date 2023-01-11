NFL spotlights Chicana, Native American artist Lucinda ‘La Morena’ Hinojos for Super Bowl LVII

The NFL has partnered with artist Lucinda “La Morena” Hinojos, the first Chicana, Native American artist to work with the league on Super Bowl theme art. She will be the marquee artist of Super Bowl LVII, designing an elaborate, Deeply Meaningful piece that will be Featured on an array of design activations for the upcoming Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, including Super Bowl tickets, out-of-home (OOH) displays and more.

Born and raised in Phoenix, Hinojos, also known as “La Morena,” and her family have close ties to the community of Arizona. She embodies the spirit and history of the city. As a Chicana, Native American artist with multicultural roots from Mexico and the Pascua Yaqui, Chiricahua Apache, White Mountain Apache, and Pima (Akimel O’Odham) Tribes, she uses her unique identity and experience to design an intricate, emblematic piece of art that the NFL will proudly display throughout Super Bowl LVII.

“I create art to hopefully provide an element of healing, Unity and real human connection, so with this Super Bowl piece, I hope people from all over the world can have a dialogue about what this painting means to them…and that’s what’s beautiful to us,” said Hinojos. “I’ve always thought that the Super Bowl ticket is the centerpiece of this Hallmark event, and for me, as the first brown indigenous woman to design the ticket’s artwork, it is amazing and something I’m very proud of.”

The art piece itself features multiple symbols that represent key parts of the culture and history in Arizona. Reflected on the Vince Lombardi Trophy are the White Tank Mountains, which can be seen behind State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals and Super Bowl LVII. In addition, on each side of the trophy, Hinojos depicts a Fancy Shawl dancer and an Azteca dancer to pay Homage to the indigenous Tribes in Arizona. Her Ultimate goal with her artwork is to unite and shed light on underrepresented communities of color in Arizona.

“Lucinda’s insight and direct, personal connection to the amazing and diverse history in Arizona made her the perfect partner for this project,” said Marissa Solis, NFL SVP of Global Brand and Consumer Marketing. “She is a gifted artist, a football mom and a woman who authentically represents her Chicana heritage, and we are so thrilled to use the Super Bowl as a platform to showcase her beautiful artwork and by extension, Spotlight the local communities integral to Arizona.”

Another aspect of Hinojos’ partnership with the NFL is a Massive mural she will paint in Collaboration with Indige Design Collab of Cahokia Socialtech and Artspace, the indigenous-led platform for creative peacekeeping, and fellow Native American artists Randy Barton of Diné/Navajo descent, Anitra “Yukue” Molina of Yaqui descent, and Carrie “CC” Curley of the San Carlos Apache descent. The team will collectively create the largest Super Bowl mural to date at 9,500 square feet. Painted on the Monarch Theatre, the artwork is a symbol of indigenous collaboration and emphasizes the narrative of community and unity. It will feature meaningful contributions representative of each artist’s respective backgrounds, including an Apache Woman, a Diné/Navajo rug pattern and more.

NFL partner Wilson is also collaborating with Hinojos on a football design. The ball is inspired by the progression of Lucinda’s own personal artistic journey and how important heritage and community are to her. The ball will be available for purchase on http://Wilson.com and at Super Bowl Experience at Phoenix Convention Center.