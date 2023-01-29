NFL Spin Zone mock draft features huge Aaron Rodgers trade

Mock drafts are supposed to be fun—a look at potential scenarios that could play out while also providing entertainment. A recent NFL Spin Zone mock draft would provide plenty of excitement for the Green Bay Packers moving forward.

If a recent mock draft by Sayre Bedinger of NFL Spin Zone becomes a reality, we’ll be looking at the Greatest NFL Draft of all time. Talk about great drama.

The mock features multiple blockbuster trades, including the Chicago Bears moving down from No. 1 overall, Lamar Jackson finding a new team, and, of course, an Aaron Rodgers trade.

This scenario sees Green Bay trading Rodgers and possible mid-round picks to the New York Jets. In return, the Packers receive the Jets’ Picks in the first and second rounds (Nos. 13 and 43 overall), along with a 2024 first-round pick and additional pick considerations.

That would be a great Haul for the Packers and a possible win-win trade.

The Jets land a four-time MVP who can still play at a high level. Rodgers could be the missing piece for an excellent Jets roster.

Green Bay gets to load up on top draft picks, perfect to rebuild for the future around Jordan Love.

With the 13th and 15th selections in the draft, Bedinger decides to get Love some much-needed help on offense. The Packers add TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston and Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer.

Johnston is 6-foot-4 and has great athleticism and speed. He could become a dominant WR1 in Green Bay. Mayer can do it all at tight end. He would give Love another reliable target in the middle of the field, and he can block.

The Packers would surround their young quarterback with lots of young talent. An offense featuring Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Quentin Johnston, and Michael Mayer would be a lot of fun to watch.