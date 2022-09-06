NFL should stop underestimating Jalen Hurts – OutKick

Eagles third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts has had to overcome a lot.

– He was benched at Alabama in favor of Tua Tagovailoa at Halftime of the CFP National Championship.

– Hurts was drafted to backup quarterback Carson Wentz which led to Wentz demanding to be traded from the team.

– He’s battled injuries, accuracy questions, performance questions, height questions, and more.

The quarterback has not only remained unfazed by the noise but has also steadily improved his play both physically and mentally.

JALEN HURTS HAS HIGH EXPECTATIONS FOR EAGLES, AND OH YEAH, HIMSELF

The Longest pass completion in the NFL last year was Jalen Hurts to Quez Watkins for 91 Yards. It was thrown facing heavy pressure, in the end zone, at less than full strength. Ball traveled almost 50 yards in the air. Before you slobber over Malik Willis, show Hurts some respect! pic.twitter.com/2hF8NO1QLr — The Real Miguel (@digitalgr8ness1) March 23, 2022

Hurts scored 26 total touchdowns to only 9 interceptions in 2021. He also ran for nearly 800 yards with 5.6 yards a carry. Both are impressive accomplishments on an Eagles offense that led the league in rushing yards with 2,715 yards.

The Eagles season ended in the wild-card round to the then, Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers, but Hurts was playing with an ankle injury that Noticeably limited his mobility which is a key part to his game and the Relentless Tampa Bay pass-rush knew it . Maybe a healthy quarterback would’ve helped make that playoff game a lot closer.

The Next Step – Improving

Hurts has improved his accuracy and pocket presence Entering 2022. As noted by Albert Breer of SI, normally, quarterbacks don’t get to the NFL and get a whole lot more accurate. Hurts has done just that.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Usually, quarterbacks don’t get to the NFL and make big strides in throwing with anticipation. Hurts has done just that, too. And usually, a quarterback can’t really improve his presence in the pocket, either. And, Hurts has also made strides there.

Eagles head Coach Nick Sirianni has been highly complimentary about Hurts’ offseason work ethic. Hurts’ respected throwing coach, Quincy Avery, has said Hurts “has gotten more mobility and fluidity in his [throwing] motion, a result of working smarter, not necessarily harder, in the weight room.” A more efficient, accurate Jalen Hurts is going to be a major star for the Eagles. The front office improved the team with additions such as alpha receiver AJ Brown which should further help Hurts’ development.

Avery told me: “Jalen has earned a level of confidence that one can only gain through hard work, and proof that the hard work has paid off through results.” Avery added: “He’s seen the results and is ready for an amazing year.”

“I think Jalen can make any throw on the field. I think the anticipation that he has now will put him in a position to make throws he previously might have thought twice about pulling the trigger on.”

Things are looking up in Philly.