NFL sets record salary cap for 2023, per source: What it means for the league, NFLPA

The NFL’s salary cap will be a record $224.8 million per club next season, NFL Spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed to The Athletic on Monday. Here’s what you need to know:

The cap is growing by $16.6 million from 2022’s total of $208.2 million.

Last year’s cap number was an increase of $25.7 million per club from the 2021 cap, which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Athletic‘s instant analysis:

Was this number expected?

The salary cap came in where it has been expected since the NFL’s labor meeting in Irving, Texas, last month. Negotiations over how some benefits are paid out delayed the formal notification sent to teams today, but they have been operating on the presumption of a cap in the neighborhood of $225 million. Based on revenues — the cap is a percent of revenues (around 48 percent) — the number would have been higher. But 2023 is the second-to-last season in which the players will cede cap space because of the pandemic.

Without fans at most stadiums in 2020, the cap in 2021 (local revenues are reflected in the next year’s cap) could have fallen into the $120 million to $130 million range, but was set at $182.5 million. The players agreed to shave off cap space through the 2024 season to make the owners whole. The cap is not the full picture in assessing player compensation. Benefits, which should be set by early March, can total $40 million per club, adding to total player outlays. — Kaplan

What this means for the NFL and NFLPA

The cap is sure to continue to surge in coming years as lucrative new broadcast deals come into play. The NFL is a financial juggernaut, with labor peace in place until the end of the decade and media deals secure. Knowing the cap is continuing to rise, look for teams to push to structure big contracts with more of the pay in later years when the salary will consume less of the cap. Savvy players and their agents could also start negotiating for salaries as a percentage of the cap to capture more of the future gravy rolling in. While $224.8 million is a record high, the 2023 cap will easily be surpassed with it not out of the question the league approaches a $300 million cap by the end of the decade. — Kaplan

(Photo: Kirby Lee / USA Today)