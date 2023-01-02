NFL sets kickoff time and date for huge Giants-Eagles Matchup

The Eagles’ crucial game against the Giants has been scheduled for 4:25 pm Sunday, the NFL announced Monday.

For the first time since 2019, the Eagles go into the regular-season finale with playoff seeding on the line. In 2019, they beat the Giants 34-17 at MetLife Stadium on the final day of the regular season to clinch the NFC East title.

They will clinch this year’s NFC East title – and a 1st-round bye – with a win over the Giants Sunday at the Linc.

The Giants, 9-6-1, are locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff bracket and can’t help or hurt themselves. But the Eagles have a lot on the line. This is their third chance to lock up the top seed in the conference bracket and secure the bye that comes with it.

The Eagles, 13-3, would set a franchise record for wins with a win over the Giants and clinch their first division title since 2019.

If they lose, the only way they could win the division is with a Cowboys loss to the Commanders at FedEx Field and a 49ers loss to the Cards at State Farm Stadium. All three games are scheduled to start at 4:25 pm

If the Eagles fail to win the NFC East, they would be locked into the No. 5 seed with the best record among non-division winners. They would then open the Playoffs wild-card weekend – Jan. 14 through 16 – on the road against the No. 4 seed, which is the division winner with the worst record. That’s the Buccaneers, who ended the Eagles’ season last year in the wild-card round in Tampa.

No team has won the NFC East in consecutive years since the Eagles won their fourth straight title in 2004.

The Eagles beat the Giants 48-22 in December at MetLife Stadium. They’ve won 23 of the last 29 meetings going back to 2008, and they’ve won eight straight at the Linc going back to a 15-7 loss in 2013 when Matt Barkley played most of the game for the Eagles after Michael Vick got Hurt.

Giants Coach Brian Daboll was non-committal Monday when asked whether he plans to play his starters in what is essentially a meaningless game.