NFL Selects Lucinda Hinojo Super Bowl LVII Artwork

The Super Bowl is a spectacle with each iteration far transcending just the confines of the playing field. There is, of course, the Halftime Show which has become a Monumental achievement for those who’re selected — Rihanna leading the pack this year. But fans and spectators should not overlook the micro details, such as the match program and the key artwork. Based on the entire history of sports flyers, certainly the Super Bowl as well, and you’ll find a Treasure Trove of artwork and graphic design to be inspired by.

To add to that legacy, the NFL announced that Lucinda Hinojos will create the key artwork for Super Bowl LVII next month in Glendale, Arizona. As the first Chicano and Indigenous artist to be chosen for the event, Hinojos who is also known as “La Morena”, will create the ticket artwork and a Massive mural that will display across State Farm Stadium — the largest in the tournament’s history. For the latter piece, Hinojos will work with Indige Design Collab of Cahokia Socialtech and Artspace, along with fellow Indigenous artists Randy Barton of the Diné/Navajo, Anitra “Yukue” Molina of the Yaqui and Carrie “CC” Curley of the San Carlos Apache .

Marissa Solis, the NFL’s senior vice president of global brand and consumer marketing, commented further on the historic announcement:

“Lucinda’s insight and direct, personal connection to the amazing and diverse history in Arizona made her the perfect partner for this project. She is a gifted artist, a football mom and a woman who authentically represents her Chicana heritage, and we are so thrilled to use the Super Bowl as a platform to showcase her beautiful artwork and by extension, Spotlight the local communities integral to Arizona.”

“My family is born and raised from this land. We’re currently on Ohn Akimel O’odham Jeved land, which is Salt River people. This land is important to me because of our ancestors’ use of this salt river here is what created and started the city of Phoenix,” said the artist in a statement.

The corresponding artwork showcases the White Tank Mountains reflected off the Vince Lombardi Trophy with a Fancy Shawl and Azteca dancer on each side — an Homage to the 22 native Tribes in the area. “I do this work in hopes of providing healing and medicine to people, but what also happens is there’s a human connection that happens,” Hinojos added. “It naturally draws people in, and it brings people together. That’s with every mural, with every painting, I’ve seen that happen. So I’m hoping that the same energy is brought with this painting.”

Additionally, she will collaborate with the NFL and Wilson to create a new football design that will soon be available for purchase. NFL Wild Card Weekend begins tomorrow, while Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for Sunday, February 12.

