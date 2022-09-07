NFL season preview and a visit with Sean Payton

We brought out the stars for the 2022 NFL season preview. USA TODAY Sports Reporters Mike Jones and Parker Gabriel shared their early predictions, while Hall of Fame columnist Jarrett Bell gave an inside look at his upcoming story about former New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton (Spoiler: Justin Bieber is mentioned).

32 NFL STORYLINES:Potentially crazy, wide-open 2022 season

‘THIS IS FOR REAL’:Inside Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s mission to build trust, alter police training

After a busy offseason, the games are just around the corner. The Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills get the action started Thursday with what could be a Super Bowl preview. The NFL insiders discuss everything from Tom Brady’s 23rd season to Lamar Jackson’s ongoing contract talks with the Baltimore Ravens. Plus, Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon bring back their game-by-game predictions.

RELATED:What’s it like for five first-time NFL head coaches to prepare for the regular season

Play to win $25K: USA TODAY NFL Survivor Pool

NFL HOT SEAT RANKINGS:Mike McCarthy, Matt Rhule on notice ahead of Week 1

Welcome to It’s a Football Podcast! with USA TODAY Sports+ Insiders Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon. Each week the insiders take you to the field and behind the scenes covering every X and O because they know football.

But, what’s it called?

It’s a Football Podcast!