NFL season preview and a visit with Sean Payton

We brought out the stars for the 2022 NFL season preview. USA TODAY Sports Reporters Mike Jones and Parker Gabriel shared their early predictions, while Hall of Fame columnist Jarrett Bell gave an inside look at his upcoming story about former New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton (Spoiler: Justin Bieber is mentioned).

32 NFL STORYLINES:Potentially crazy, wide-open 2022 season

‘THIS IS FOR REAL’:Inside Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s mission to build trust, alter police training

After a busy offseason, the games are just around the corner. The Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills get the action started Thursday with what could be a Super Bowl preview. The NFL insiders discuss everything from Tom Brady’s 23rd season to Lamar Jackson’s ongoing contract talks with the Baltimore Ravens. Plus, Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon bring back their game-by-game predictions.

