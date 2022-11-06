NFL scores, schedule, live Week 9 updates: Joe Mixon scores 4 TDs in first half; Davante Adams owns the Jags

It’s Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, and we’re keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 9 Slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we’re here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 9 schedule

Thursday

Eagles 27, Texans 19 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Bills at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Panthers at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Packers at Lions, 1 pm ET (Gametracker)

Colts at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Chargers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Vikings at Commanders, 1 pm ET (Gametracker)

Raiders at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Dolphins at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Seahawks at Cardinals, 4:05 pm ET (Preview)

Rams at Buccaneers, 4:25 pm ET (Preview)

Titans at Chiefs, 8:20 pm ET (Preview)

Monday

Ravens at Saints, 8:15 pm ET (Preview)

Joe Mixon scores AGAIN

If you have Joe Mixon on your Fantasy team and you lose this week, just quit the league, because the rest of your team is obviously awful. The Bengals running back has had a historic first half, amassing 171 yards and FOUR TDs … in the opening 30 minutes.

9-146-2

If you can believe it, that was Davante Adams’ stat line IN THE FIRST HALF. One of the best wideouts in the NFL is dunking all over the Jaguars as the Raiders entered Halftime with a 10-point advantage.

Josh Allen x2

Allen has not been as effective through the air as usual, but he has done major damage with his legs. On just four carries, Allen has racked up 55 yards and two scores, including this 36-yard burst into the end zone.

Shootout in Miami

Justin Fields is hanging with the high-flying Dolphins in Miami, rushing and passing his way to 17 first-half points. His best throw of the day so far was a back-shoulder laser to Darnell Mooney for the 16-yard score.

Joe Mixon entered Sunday with two touchdowns in 129 rush attempts (one every 64.5 attempts). He’s obliterated that average in the first half against the Panthers, scoring THREE TDs on just 13 carries. Cincinnati is all over Carolina.

Blocked punt –> one-handed TD

Jonathan Jones made a big special teams play for the Patriots, and even though they weren’t able to scoop and score like the Dolphins, Rhamondre Stevenson made sure the turnover resulted in a touchdown. Check out this sweet one-handed grab by the second-year running back.

Blocked punt TD

The Dolphins offense is firing on all cylinders, and its special teams is playing its part as well. Credit to Jaelan Phillips for the block, followed up by a smooth scoop-and-score from Andrew Van Ginkel from 25 yards out.

Another end zone INT!

Aaron Rodgers threw a combined nine interceptions en route to back-to-back NFL MVP honors. He entered with four through eight weeks, and he’s already added two more in the first half against the Lions. Even worse, both have occurred in the end zone. AND it’s been against the NFL’s worst defense. The struggles just keep getting worse for Green Bay.

TDs & Flips

Tyreek Hill entered Sunday leading the NFL in receptions and receiving yards, yet he somehow only had one target inside the red zone. That changed in the second quarter Sunday, as Tua Tagovailoa found him from three yards out. As is tradition, a back handspring into a back flip ensued.

End zone INT

The Packers offense swiftly moved down the field on its opening possession, but as has been the case all season, it just couldn’t put a full drive together. On first-and-goal, Rodgers’ pass was tipped high in the air, and safety Kerby Joseph, a member of the CBSSports.com’s midseason All-Rookie teamcame down with it for the crucial end zone interception.

JJ goes UP

When Kirk Cousins ​​was in Washington, he never had a receiver as good as Justin Jefferson. So with Cousins ​​back at FedEx Field for the first time since leaving in free agency, he showed off by far his best weapon by just throwing the ball up to Jefferson in the end zone. And, of course, Jefferson came down with it for the opening-drive score.

NFL media reported the Falcons were going to ease Cordarrelle Patterson back after he missed four games after undergoing a cleanup procedure in his knee, but the veteran sparkplug saw three carries on the first drive. They only went for 10 yards, but the third opened the scoring for Atlanta from one yard out.

While inconsequential, Josh Allen threw two fourth-quarter interceptions in last Sunday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers. His turnover spree continued on the first drive against the Jets. After Braden Mann fell on the opening kickoff, giving them great field position, Allen hit Stefon Diggs on a deep ball and the Bills were set up to jump on their division rivals early. However, Allen rolled out and threw the ball right to the Jets’ Jordan Whitehead in the red zone. Good recovery from the New York defense.

New faces in new places

What a difference a change of scenery makes. With the Giants, Kadarius Toney missed the past five games with what the team called a hamstring injury. Yet since the 2021 first-round wideout was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday, he hasn’t even been on Kansas City’s injury report. In fact, Coach Andy Reid came out and said Toney is healthy ahead of a “Sunday Night Football” Matchup with the Titans. Coincidence? I doubt it.

“Obviously a playmaker, can make a lot of plays happen,” Patrick Mahomes said of Toney.

“That guy is an absolute beast with the ball in his hands,” Travis Kelce added.

“We want the Chemistry to work,” Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy went on to explain. “Obviously, we still got to get some timing up with Pat. But as far as a football player, [Toney’s] a heck of a player. The kid’s a very, very smart kid, and we just want him to fit in our culture and basically understand what we do and then put him in a position to have an opportunity to be his best.”

Toney is one of several players expected to make his debut with a new team this weekend following a historic trade deadline day. We’ve got edge rusher Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson in Miami, wide receiver Chase Claypool in Chicago, tight end TJ Hockenson in Minnesota and pass-catching back Nyheim Hines in Buffalo, among others. Here’s what to expect from them in their first game: