NFL scores, schedule, live Week 3 updates: Eagles sack former QB Carson Wentz early, often in first half

It’s Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, and we’re keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 3 Slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we’re here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 3 schedule

Thursday

Steelers at Browns, 8:15 pm ET (Gametracker)

Sunday

Ravens at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Bills at Dolphins, 1 pm ET (Gametracker)

Bengals at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Lions at Vikings, 1 pm ET (Gametracker)

Texans at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Chiefs at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Raiders at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Saints at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Eagles at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Jaguars at Chargers, 4:05 pm ET (Preview)

Falcons at Seahawks, 4:25 pm ET (Preview)

Packers at Buccaneers, 4:25 pm ET (Preview)

Rams at Cardinals, 4:25 pm ET (Preview)

49ers at Broncos, 8:20 pm ET (Preview)

Monday

Cowboys at Giants, 8:15 pm ET (Preview)

Eagles swallowing Wentz

More than 19 minutes into the game, Carson Wentz has completed just two passes. The Eagles defense, meanwhile, has brought down their former quarterback FIVE TIMES. The fifth takedown, courtesy of Brandon Graham, resulted in a fumble that led to Philadelphia’s first score — a 22-yard pitch and catch from Jalen Hurts to Dallas Goedert.

Burrow to Boyd

As Tyler Boyd caught a Joe Burrow pass on a routine slant, two Jets Defenders ran into each other while the smooth Boyd spun away. From there, Boyd outran the rest of the defense for a 56-yard score. The Bengals offense is finally coming alive in Week 3.

A catch or not a catch?

It was a heck of a grab from Devonta Smith for a 45-yard gain late in the first quarter. But upon further review, it didn’t look like Smith got his left foot down. It didn’t matter, because Commanders Coach Ron Rivera threw the challenge flag too late. Luckily, the defense bailed out its Coach by holding Philadelphia to a field goal.

Scoop and score!

One second, Alvin Kamara was trying to find a cut back lane. The next, Marquis Hayes was running free the other way after a beautiful Strip from Frankie Luvu. With nothing but green grass in front of him, Hayes rumbled 44 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring.

Eight straight!

That’s how many games in a row the loaded Buffalo Bills have scored an opening-drive touchdown. Not a great start for the Dolphins, who gave up a 10-play, 75-yard possession that ended with Josh Allen finding Devin Singletary for the two-yard score.

Titans Strike first

The Titans moved right down the field for an opening-drive touchdown against the Bills on Monday night — then proceeded to do nothing else in a 41-7 rout. Tennessee is hoping that’s not the case again Sunday after going 12 plays and 75 yards for the score — courtesy of Geoff Swaim.

Moore muffs the punt

What a start for the Colts! After a quick three-and-out, Indianapolis got a Massive gift when second-round Rookie Skyy Moore muffed the punt deep inside Chiefs territory. Three plays later, Kansas City saw itself down a touchdown after Matt Ryan’s one-yard touchdown pass to third-round rookie Jelani Woods.

One of the weirdest streaks in the NFL

If the Dolphins fall to the Bills on Sunday, fans have the perfect excuse. They won’t have to blame the loss on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has been exceptional through two gamesand they won’t have to stomach voicing the phrase “but the Bills are the Super Bowl favorites!”

You know why? Because Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen doesn’t have an “o” in his last name. That’s it.

Since the start of the 2021 calendar year, the Dolphins are 0-9 when the opposing starting quarterback doesn’t have an “o” in his last name. Conversely, they’ve won 11 straight against quarterbacks whose last name includes an “o.” This has held true for 20 STRAIGHT GAMES. The last time it didn’t happen was Week 16 of the 2020 season, when Ryan Fitzpatrick’s miraculous completion helped lift the Dolphins over the Raiders and signal-caller Derek Carr.

So there ya have it Dolphins fans; it looks like you’ll be 2-1 heading into Week 4. But don’t fret. With the next three games against the Bengals (Joe Burrow), Jets (potentially still Joe Flacco) and Vikings (Kirk Cousins), the good times should continue to roll in Miami.