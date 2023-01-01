NFL scores, schedule, live Week 17 updates: Commanders put together 21-play TD drive; top pick stars for Lions

It’s Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, and we’re keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. This week’s Slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we’re here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 17 schedule

Thursday

Cowboys 27, Titans 13 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Dolphins at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Saints at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Panthers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Colts at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Browns at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Broncos at Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Jaguars at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Bears at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Cardinals at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

49ers at Raiders, 4:05 pm ET (Preview)

Jets at Seahawks, 4:05 pm ET (Preview)

Vikings at Packers, 4:25 pm ET (Preview)

Rams at Chargers, 4:25 pm ET (Preview)

Steelers at Ravens, 8:20 pm ET (Preview)

Monday

Bills at Bengals, 8:15 pm ET (Preview)

Michigan could not get the job done in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday night, but former Wolverine Aidan Hutchinson has been delivering all year for the Lions on Sundays. Not only do his 7.5 sacks lead all rookies, but he’s now tied for the most interceptions among linebackers/defensive ends in the entire NFL after picking off Justin Fields on the last play of the first half. It’s been a dominant rookie campaign for the No. 2 overall picks.

21-play drive!

Two weeks after the Steelers went on a 21-play TD drive versus the Panthers, the Commanders matched that with a 21-play, 96-yard drive that gobbled up MORE THAN 11 MINUTES of game time. On fourth-and-goal, Carson Wentz made up for his two first-half interceptions by reaching the ball over the goal line for the go-ahead score.

Landon Collins, a former three-time Pro Bowler with the Giants, re-signed with New York in early October and has quickly made his presence felt. No play was more important than this one, as Collins jumped the quick out route, intercepted the pass from Nick Foles and took it 52 yards to the house.

Jags all over Texans

This game means next to nothing for the Jaguars, but they’re still playing as if their playoff lives are on the line. After JaMycal Hasty found the end zone on Jacksonville’s opening drive, fellow running back Travis Etienne doubled that advantage with a 62-yard burst and then Tyson Campbell tacked on six more with his fumble return for a touchdown. It’s been all Jaguars in the opening 30 minutes.

Panthers and Bucs trade TDs

The Panthers jumped out to a two-touchdown lead with Sam Darnold’s touchdown to DJ Moore, but with their backs against the wall, Tom Brady hooked up with his favorite receiver, Mike Evans, for a 63-yard score that cut the deficit in half .

Chiefs sloppy with the ball

Not often do you see the Chiefs beat themselves, but their sloppiness has allowed the Broncos, who gave up 51 points on Christmas Day against the Rams, to go ahead in the second quarter. First Patrick Mahomes threw a red-zone interception to Justin Simmons, and after the defense forced a punt, Kadarius Toney coughed the ball up to give Denver the ball right back. On the next play, Russell Wilson flipped back the clock five years as his 16-yard scamper put his team ahead.

TDs & backflips

Tyreek Hill is the king of post-touchdown acrobatics, so it’s not surprising he put on a show after taking the Bubble screen two yards into the end zone against the Patriots.

But how about Richie James? The Giants WR provided some theatrics of his own after scoring the go-ahead touchdown against the Colts.

Catch of the day nominee

Did not think any Colts would be in contention for this after how Nick Foles looked against the Chargers on “Monday Night Football,” but Parris Campbell showed his contested-catch ability on this Fantastic grab with three Giants in close proximity. His 49-yard snag set up an Indianapolis field goal.

Saints (very slowly) march down the field

The Saints’ very slim playoff chances start with beating the NFC-leading Eagles, and they’re off to a great start in Philadelphia. New Orleans received the opening kickoff and immediately marched 75 yards in 15 plays, draining nearly nine minutes in the process. Even better, the possession ended with a touchdown from Taysom Hill from one yard out.

Justin Fields can’t be stopped

Fields, already arguably the best running quarterback in the NFL, is once again dominating on the ground. He’s already ripped off runs of 31 and 60 yards and has gone over 100 yards rushing … in the first quarter! Fields’ latest brilliance moves him into second place in single-season rushing yards for a quarterback, trailing only Lamar Jackson (1,206) from 2019.

Rough start for Wentz

Starting his first game since Week 6, Carson Wentz did nothing to suggest he’ll be an upgrade over the errant yet successful Taylor Heinicke. First pass from Wentz, incomplete. Second pass, intercepted by Denzel Ward. Just a late throw from Wentz, which allowed Ward to cut in front of Terry McLaurin to secure the turnover.

Mahomes to Mahomes

When balls get deflected back to quarterbacks, they usually try and knock them down so they don’t get intercepted. Mahomes is not most quarterbacks, so he caught his own deflected pass and ran for six yards on the Chiefs’ opening drive, which ended in an Isiah Pacheco touchdown.

Fields on the … pitch?

Yes, you read that right. On third-and-1 from around midfield, tight end Cole Kmet motioned under center, took the snap and then pitched it to Justin Fields, who looked like a Pro Bowl running back as he navigated his way 31 yards deep into Lions territory. Three plays later, Fields returned the favor by hitting Kmet for a 13-yard touchdown to open the scoring.

Panthers Strike first!

The same Panthers who fired their head coach and traded their star RB are still in the hunt for a playoff spot, and they’re off to a great start against the Buccaneers. Sam Darnold, who has embraced the game-manager role for run-focused Carolinadid some serious damage with his arm on the opening drive, hitting DJ Moore for 26 yards, Shi Smith for 11 more, Laviska Shenault Jr. for six and finally Tommy Tremble for the 17-yard score.

Unlikely playoff-deciding matchups

Let’s start by saying Bills-Bengals is the game of the weekend — and potentially one of the best of the entire season. And that’s not surprising based on preseason expectations. Buffalo has been the Super Bowl favorite nearly every day since Super Bowl LVI, while Cincinnati brought a ton of momentum into 2022 after its surprising run to nearly hosting the Lombardi Trophy. Cherish this upcoming “Monday Night Football” matchup, because the top games Entering the season don’t always pan out.

Case and point: the rest of Week 17. The three most important games on the slate are Jets-Seahawks, Buccaneers-Panthers and Dolphins-Patriots. By this point, most would have probably thought New York and Seattle were eliminated and Tampa Bay was competing for the No. 1 seed in the NFC — not its own putrid division. Elsewhere, the Giants and Commanders are looking to lock up playoff spots against a pair of preseason playoff hopefuls, the Colts and the Browns, respectively, while the Packers are hoping to keep their postseason hopes alive against the Vikings — a notion that would have sounded backwards in July.

The NFL is great because it’s unpredictable in so many ways, and that unpredictability has yielded some monumental Week 17 showdowns. They’re just not the ones you thought you were going to see.