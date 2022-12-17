NFL scores, schedule, live Week 15 updates: Vikings Rally from 33 down, stun Colts with largest comeback ever

It’s Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season, and we’re keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. This week’s 15 Slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, including three Saturday games, and we’re here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 15 schedule

Thursday

49ers 21, Seahawks 13 (Takeaways)

Saturday

Colts at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Ravens at Browns, 4:30 pm ET (Preview)

Dolphins at Bills, 8:15 pm ET (Preview)

Sunday

Cowboys at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (Preview)

Lions at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (Preview)

Falcons at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (Preview)

Eagles at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chiefs at Texans, 1 pm ET (Preview)

Steelers at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Preview)

Patriots at Raiders, 4:05 pm ET (Preview)

Cardinals at Broncos, 4:05 pm ET (Preview)

Titans at Chargers, 4:25 pm ET (Preview)

Bengals at Buccaneers, 4:25 pm ET (Preview)

Giants at Commanders, 8:20 pm ET (Preview)

Monday

Rams at Packers, 8:15 pm ET (Preview)

Vikings pull off the biggest comeback in NFL history

If you chose to turn off the TV at Halftime of Colts-Vikings, you truly missed out. Minnesota embarked on a 39-3 run in the second half, including overtime as Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal capped the comeback as time expired. With this win, the Vikings clinch the NFC North. Coach Kevin O’Connell also clinched the largest comeback in NFL history, as the Vikings came back from down 33-0!

DALVIN COOK TO THE HOUSE

With 2:15 remaining, the Vikings took over down eight points. Turns out, they needed just one play to get to the end zone.

Cook took it 64 yards to the house, and then TJ Hockenson scored the two-point conversion to tie the game at 36 apiece. A 36-3 run!

Matt Ryan QB sneak fail

The Colts had the ball up eight points with 2:52 remaining, and successfully drained the Vikings of all three of their timeouts. Facing a fourth-and-1 with 2:31 remaining, Ryan attempted to pick up the yard himself. The officials ruled him short, however, so Jeff Saturday challenged the call on the field. After further review, the call on the field stood.

Back in the second quarter, it appeared the Vikings pulled off a momentary scoop-and-score thanks to Chandon Sullivan. However, the refs ruled the play dead as Michael Pittman was attempting to fight for extra yards.

Then, in the fourth quarter, as the Vikings were fighting to pull off the comeback, Jackson clearly fumbled possession, and Sullivan again picked up the ball and ran it back for six.

However, the officials ruled it dead.

Sullivan was beside himself, and picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Adam Thielen cuts Colts lead to eight points with 5 mins remaining!

The Vikings were down 33 points heading into the second half. Kevin O’Connell’s Squad has cut that lead to just eight points with 5:30 remaining in the fourth quarter. Don’t tell Matt Ryan, but Minnesota is currently on a 28-3 run, and has a legitimate chance to pull off the comeback.

Cousins ​​led the Vikings on a five-play, 50-yard drive that ended with a one-yard Thielen touchdown. All of Minnesota’s wide receivers are eating today.

Justin Jefferson pulls the Vikings within two scores in the fourth

We might just have a game on our hands. Cousins ​​led a six-play, 61-yard drive early in the fourth quarter that was capped by this nasty Justin Jefferson touchdown. If Stephon Gilmore can’t keep up, no one can.

KJ Osborn gets Vikings on the board

The Vikings finally got on the board in the third quarter, and that’s thanks to KJ Osborn. The wideout failed to reel in a long pass in the first half, but made up for it with a 63-yard catch and run that got Minnesota down to the Colts’ 4-yard line. Three plays later, Osborn finished off the drive with a touchdown.

Pick-six puts Colts up 30-0 before Halftime

Things went from bad to worse for the Vikings on Saturday as their nightmare of a first half continued. With the Vikings facing a third-and-3 deep in their own territory, Cousins ​​missed Jalen Reagor on a curl route, and Julian Blackmon picked it off and returned it to the end zone for Indy’s third touchdown of the first half.

Colts DOMINATE Vikings in first quarter

The first quarter of the Colts-Vikings Matchup was an absolute disaster for the home team. Who saw the Colts being up 17-0 at the end of the opening quarter?

Indy got the ball first, and Matt Ryan orchestrated an 11-play, 44-yard drive which was capped by a 26-yard field goal. On the Vikings’ first possession, they went three-and-out, and then this happened.

Down 10-0 in the blink of an eye, Kirk Cousins ​​and Co. needed to right the ship. Instead, Dalvin Cook fumbled away possession two plays later. Ryan then led a seven-play, 66-yard drive which ended with the Colts’ first Offensive touchdown of the afternoon.

The Colts are also doing this without the services of Jonathan Taylor, who left the game during the opening drive. He was quickly ruled out with an ankle injury.

Miami arrives in snowy Buffalo with trunks of cold weather gear



The Dolphins aren’t in Miami anymore. Old Man Winter arrived in Buffalo on Friday night, and left behind about eight inches of the white stuff. Buffalo isn’t done with the snow just yet either, as a Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect until 1 pm ET Sunday. According to the Hourly forecast, Precipitation will go from a “few snow showers” at 2 pm ET, to “snow showers” by 5 pm ET and then just straight up “snow” by kickoff at 8:15 pm ET.

The Dolphins are doing their best to come prepared for the bleak conditions, as they’ve brought 1,400 pounds of trunks with cold weather gear to Orchard Park, per NFL Media. Every player has multiple cleats to try to find the best footing in the snow.

Contenders or pretenders? Let’s find out

Saturday NFL games are always bittersweet.

On one hand, it’s the Unofficial beginning of the end of the regular season. Before we know it, more than half of the league will be watching the Playoffs from the couch.

On the other hand, have I mentioned we get NFL games on a Saturday?! No offense to the LendingTree Bowl or the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. It’s just that I, like many other football fans around the world, would rather watch Justin Jefferson and Jonathan Taylor; Mark Andrews and Nick Chubb; and Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa. Starting from 1 pm ET on Saturday to 11:30 pm ET on Sunday, there will be professional football on for 21 of a possible 34.5 hours! (And you’ll be sleeping for most of that off time.)

But not only is there a quantity of NFL on this weekend, there are plenty of intriguing showdowns. Do the Lions, Jaguars and Panthers actually have a chance to improbably sneak into the playoffs? For it to happen, Detroit must defeat the stingy Jets and Jacksonville must down the Cowboys. Carolina has a little more wiggle room in the putrid NFC South, but losing to the Kenny Pickett-less Steelers would be a bad look.

Elsewhere, the AFC wild card teams have gut-check-type matchups. We’ve already mentioned the Jets, but there’s also the Patriots going to Las Vegas, the Chargers attempting to out-physical the Titans and the Dolphins looking to win in freezing and snowy weather (against one of the Super Bowl favorites).

In the NFC, there’s basically an elimination game between the Saints and Falcons, an “are they really going to miss the playoffs?” bout for the Buccaneers versus the Bengals, and a Monstrous NFC East Matchup between the Giants and Commanders on “Sunday Night Football.”

There’s so much football to watch and so much on the line for so many of these teams. Let’s see who steps up with the season on the line.