NFL Score Predictions – Week 17

Broncos at Chiefs

Nathaniel Hackett is gone but the Broncos’ problems are not. This team is an absolute mess, especially on offense. I don’t see how Denver has any care in the world to show up for this game and because of that, Kansas City routs them for the season sweep.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Broncos 13.

Jaguars at Texans

One of Houston’s two wins this season came earlier in the year against these very Jaguars. Yes, the Texans may have the league’s worst record, but man, Lovie Smith has this team battling every single week. They’ve had six one-score losses this season and that will be the case again this afternoon. The Texans fought but fell just short.

.

