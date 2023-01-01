NFL Score Predictions – Week 17

Broncos at Chiefs

Nathaniel Hackett is gone but the Broncos’ problems are not. This team is an absolute mess, especially on offense. I don’t see how Denver has any care in the world to show up for this game and because of that, Kansas City routs them for the season sweep.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Broncos 13.

Jaguars at Texans

One of Houston’s two wins this season came earlier in the year against these very Jaguars. Yes, the Texans may have the league’s worst record, but man, Lovie Smith has this team battling every single week. They’ve had six one-score losses this season and that will be the case again this afternoon. The Texans fought but fell just short.

Prediction: Jaguars 21, Texans 20.

Panthers at Buccaneers

Carolina’s run game has either been dominant or non-existent. Last week, the Panthers rushed for a franchise-record 320 yards which followed up a poor outing against the Steelers where they only amassed 21 yards on the ground. Tampa Bay’s defense has been hit or miss against the run, but in a game that has Carolina on the verge of being eliminated, I expect the Panthers’ big fellas up front to control the line of scrimmage and extend this division race into the final week of the season. The Panthers sweep Tom Brady and the Bucs and ride into Week 18 with a chance to win the division.

Prediction: Panthers 24, Buccaneers 19.

Saints at Eagles

No Jalen Hurts, but Gardner Minshew showed last week that he’s capable of getting the job done as he threw for 355 against the Dallas Cowboys, helping put up 34 points. This is how far Andy Dalton has fallen. I trust Garnder Minshew more than him. Eagles win.

Prediction: Eagles 26, Saints 20.

Browns at Commanders

Since returning to the field, Deshaun Watson has failed to reach 200 yards passing in three of his four games. Washington has the 7th-best pass defense in the league, allowing just 198.6 yards through the air per game. Watson and the Browns’ offense struggles as Washington wins an ugly game.

Prediction: Commanders 16, Browns 13.

Colts at Giants

The G-Men are headed back to the Playoffs with a win. The Colts don’t know what to do at quarterback and I’m not sure they care about the rest of the season. New York clinches.

Prediction: Giants 27, Colts 13.

Bears at Lions

The Lions were embarrassed last week allowing a franchise-record 320 rushing yards to the Carolina Panthers in a Christmas Eve loss. Chicago has the ability to implement and execute a similar game plan, but I see Detroit bouncing back in a big way this week.

Prediction: Lions 34, Bears 24.

Cardinals at Falcons

Ah yes, the game everyone can’t wait to watch (eye-roll). David Blough vs Desmond Ridder. This should be a ton of fun. I’ll roll with Ridder (I guess?) and the Falcons.

Prediction: Falcons 20, Cardinals 14.

Dolphins at Patriots

Teddy two gloves will be filling in for Tua this week but it doesn’t matter. The Dolphins have enough weapons to steal this one on the road and clinch a playoff spot with a little help from Seattle.

Prediction: Dolphins 28, Patriots 20.

49ers at Raiders

The Niners have won eight straight Entering the week, but go ahead and make it nine straight. Las Vegas stands no chance in this game. Huge win for San Fran on the road.

Prediction: 49ers 40, Raiders 17.

Jets at Seahawks

Mike White is back in the starting lineup at quarterback for the Jets, however, I don’t think his return Sparks New York’s offense. Geno Smith and the Seahawks snap a three-game skid.

Prediction: Seahawks 23, Jets 21.

Vikings at Packers

Is the pack back? Quick. I’m not buying it. Their three-game winning streak consists of wins over the Bears, Rams, and Dolphins. Minnesota’s offense is on a whole other level and Green Bay won’t be able to keep pace.

Prediction: Vikings 30, Packers 20.

Rams at Chargers

Not much to say about this one. The Chargers win the battle of LA

Prediction: Chargers 37, Rams 23.

Steelers at Ravens

Here we go (again) with the Steelers looking to avoid a losing season for the first time under Mike Tomlin. They don’t have to deal with Lamar Jackson and that will help Pittsburgh’s streak stay alive heading into Week 18. Big day for the Steelers’ defense.

Prediction: Steelers 21, Ravens 12.

Bills at Bengals

The two hottest teams in the NFL are set to Clash on Monday night in a game that could preview the AFC Championship. I want to side with the Bengals but I’m going to trust my gut on this one. The Bills win in a shootout.

Prediction: Bills 38, Bengals 35.

