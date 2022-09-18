NFL schedule Week 2: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today

With Week 1 in the books, the 2022 NFL season is now in full swing as Week 2 got underway with a Matchup of AFC West Giants in the Chargers and Chiefs.

As Sunday rolls around, there is plenty of must-see action. At 1 pm ET, two teams that impressed in Week 1 will square off when the Ravens host the Dolphins, while the Saints will face their second Divisional Rival in as many weeks when they host the Buccaneers.

In the 4:25 pm ET window, the Dak Prescott-less Cowboys will have their work cut out for them as they look to bounce back from a Week 1 letdown against a Bengals team that is also looking to get back on track. Also looking to bounce back in Week 2 are the Broncos, who host the Texans in what will be Russell Wilson’s home debut.

Week 2 also features more prime-time action than usual. On Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers host the Bears on and on Monday, fans will be treated to an entertaining doubleheader as the Titans face the Bills at 7:15 pm ET and the Vikings take on the Eagles at 8:30 pm ET .

With the action now in full swing, we’ve got you covered with how to follow along and watch Week 2 of the NFL season.

NFL schedule this week: Week 2 TV coverage

Here is the full Week 2 schedule of the NFL season, plus final scores and how to watch every game live.

Note: national broadcasts are listed in bold

Thursday, Sept. 15

Game Time (ET) TV channel Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 p.m Amazon Prime

Sunday, Sept. 18

Game Time (ET) TV channel Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m CBS, fuboTV New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns 1 p.m CBS, fuboTV Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions 1 p.m FOX, fuboTV Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m CBS, fuboTV Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints 1 p.m FOX, fuboTV Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants 1 p.m FOX, fuboTV New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m CBS, fuboTV Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams 4:05 p.m FOX, fuboTV Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers 4:05 p.m FOX, fuboTV Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m CBS, fuboTV Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m CBS, fuboTV Arizona Cardinals vs. Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 p.m CBS, fuboTV Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers 8:20 p.m NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Sept. 19

Game Time (ET) TV channel Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills 7:15 p.m ESPN, fuboTV Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles 8:30 p.m ABC, fuboTV

How to watch NFL games in Week 2

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season is complete with four prime-time games, beginning with Amazon’s first-ever regular-season broadcast of “Thursday Night Football” that showcases an AFC West Showdown between the Chargers and Chiefs. The Divisional rivalries continue on Sunday night when the 1-0 Bears travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers, who were defeated in Week 1 for the second consecutive season.

On Monday night, things get interesting as fans will be gifted with two games. To start, you can catch the Titans facing a well-rested Bills team at 7:15 pm ET on ESPN. At 8:30 pm ET on ABC, the Vikings will take on the Eagles, giving fans multiple viewing options for Monday night.

Sunday’s early- and late-afternoon schedule will be full of action, including a 1 pm ET game between two of the league’s most decorated franchises, the Steelers and Patriots, and a 4:05 pm ET game between the Seahawks and 49ers. Check your local listings to see which games will be available to you.

Viewers in Canada can watch NFL games on DAZN.

NFL scores Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 15

Game Score Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs –

Sunday, Sept. 18

Game Score Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens – New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns – Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions – Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints – Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants – New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams – Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys – Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos – Arizona Cardinals vs. Las Vegas Raiders – Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers –

Monday, Sept. 19