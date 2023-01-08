NFL schedule Week 18: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today

The final Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season is here, and there are a number of teams with a lot left to play for.

After a doubleheader on Saturday, on the Docket for Sunday is a full slate with playoff seeding on the line. The early window of Sunday afternoon’s action is headlined by the Patriots’, Dolphins’ and Steelers’ pursuit of the AFC’s final playoff spot. New England controls its own playoff Destiny with a win (but must do that against the Bills), while Miami and Pittsburgh will need some help due to tiebreakers should the Pats lose.

During Sunday’s late afternoon window, the Eagles will look to clinch the NFC’s top seed with a win over the Giants, while the 49ers and Cowboys loom as threats to finish first in the conference if Philadelphia can’t get the job done. In Seattle, the Seahawks will look to keep their path to the postseason open with a win over the Rams before cheering for Detroit during Sunday’s prime-time offering.

The final “Sunday Night Football” offering of the 2022 NFL season is a big one, as Divisional foes in the Lions and Packers face off at Lambeau Field. Green Bay can clinch a playoff berth with a win, while Detroit’s easiest path to the playoff begins with a win and some help from the Defending Champion Rams.

With plenty on the line, the Sporting News has you covered with all you need to know about watching Week 18 of the NFL season.

NFL schedule this week: Week 18 TV coverage

Here is the full schedule for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, plus information on how to watch every game live and final scores. National broadcasts are listed in bold.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Game Time (ET) Score Chiefs vs. Raiders 4:30 p.m — Titans vs. Jaguars 8:15 p.m —

Sunday, Jan. 8

Game Time (ET) TV channel Ravens vs. Bengals TBD CBS, fuboTV Buccaneers vs. Falcons 1 p.m Fox, fuboTV Patriots vs. Bills 1 p.m CBS, fuboTV Vikings vs. Bears 1 p.m Fox, fuboTV Texans vs. Colts 1 p.m CBS, fuboTV Jets vs. Dolphins 1 p.m Fox, fuboTV Panthers vs. Saints 1 p.m Fox, fuboTV Browns vs. Steelers 1 p.m CBS, fuboTV Chargers vs. Broncos 4:25 p.m CBS, fuboTV Giants vs. Eagles 4:25 p.m CBS, fuboTV Cardinals vs. 49ers 4:25 p.m Fox, fuboTV Rams vs. Seahawks 4:25 p.m Fox, fuboTV Cowboys vs. Commanders 4:25 p.m Fox, fuboTV Lions vs. Packers 8:20 p.m NBC, fuboTV

How to watch NFL games in Week 18

With no “Thursday Night Football” or “Monday Night Football” for the final week of the season, there will only be three nationally televised games in Week 18. On Sunday night, the Lions will visit the Packers in the final game of the 2022 regular season. All other games on Sunday will be on CBS or Fox.

NFL viewers can find all the games on fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Viewers in Canada can watch every NFL game on DAZN.

NFL scores Week 18

Sunday, Jan. 8